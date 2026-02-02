Dump truck collision in Toledo City roadside kills married couple

A couple sleeping beside their parked tricycle along a roadside in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, was killed following a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday, February 1. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A married couple died after being struck by a dump truck caught in a multi-vehicle collision involving two trucks along a roadside in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, late Sunday evening, February 1.

Police identified the fatalities as Jeffrey Sapiga Olid and Maggie Olid, both residents of Barangay Ibo.

The couple was beside their parked tricycle along the road when they were hit, according to investigators.

How the dump truck collision unfolded

Based on the initial investigation of Toledo City Police Station, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m.

Two dump trucks were traveling in opposite directions along the road in Barangay Ibo. One truck, loaded with fine sand and heading toward Pinamungajan, was approaching from one direction. Meanwhile, another truck traveling toward Toledo City allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Police said the overtaking truck braked upon noticing the oncoming vehicle, causing its rear portion to skid.

The skidding truck then collided with the oncoming dump truck, which lost control and veered into the opposite lane.

READ: Pinamungajan road accident kills couple from Toledo City

Couple hit at roadside

Police said the out-of-control truck struck a tricycle momentarily parked along the roadside where the Olid couple was sleeping.

The impact sent the truck crashing into a nearby house after hitting the tricycle and the couple.

Both victims were rushed to Toledo City General Hospital but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

READ: Couple killed as bus rams canteen, parked vehicle in Nueva Ecija

Probe ongoing

The driver of the dump truck that veered off course sustained injuries. He was also taken to the Toledo City General Hospital for treatment.

As of Monday, February 2, the driver of the other dump truck involved in the collision is under police custody. He is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property, as the investigation continues.

Authorities are conducting further inquiries to determine possible liabilities and assess the extent of damage to properties affected by the crash.

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