Ceniza, Kelsey dominate at SUGBU Sinulog Open Championships

Rene Ceniza (L) and Dennis Kelsey (R) | SUGBU photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano veteran Rene Ceniza and USBC silver-certified coach Dennis Kelsey stole the spotlight at the 3rd Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Sinulog Open Championships over the weekend at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Ceniza, representing the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA), ensured the home team celebrated a win by taking the mixed senior masters division. Meanwhile, visiting Kelsey, bowling for Dagupan Tenpin Bowlers Inc. (DATBI), dominated the mixed grand senior masters division with a near-flawless performance.

SUGBU Sinulog Open Championships

In the mixed senior masters qualifying round, Ceniza placed third with 1,637 pinfalls across eight rounds. Former Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) president Ed Santos and his wife, Nelia Santos, both representing the Pasig Bowling Association (PBA), finished second and first, respectively. Nelia Santos led the qualifying rounds with 1,664 pinfalls, followed by Ed Santos with 1,650.

Rico Feria of the Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association (SLETBA) finished fourth with 1,631 pinfalls, while SUGBU’s Nestor Ranido rounded out the top five with 1,626.

READ: 3rd SUGBU Sinulog Open features PHL’s best

Ceniza then made a strong push in the stepladder finals, defeating Ed Santos 199–173 in the semifinals, before overpowering Nelia Santos 207–165 to claim the title.

In the mixed grand senior masters division, Kelsey led the six-round qualifiers with 1,281 pinfalls. Selwyn Cabaluna of SLETBA-GMBTC followed closely with 1,270, while Manny Bueno (SUGBU) and Tony Torres (CETBA) placed third and fourth with 1,215 and 1,185, respectively. Vivian Padawan of SUGBU-Bowler X secured fifth with 1,174 pinfalls.

READ: SUGBU Sinulog Open: Young Bacolod kegler rules mixed classified masters

Kelsey then cruised through the stepladder finals, defeating Cabaluna 228–171, showcasing a near-perfect game on his way to the SUGBU Sinulog Open championship.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH captures men’s bowling team-of-four gold

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