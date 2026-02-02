World-class ink mastery defines Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2026

What happens when the biggest names in tattooing meet rising homegrown talent under one roof? The Kapatik World Tattoo Expo answered that as it returned for its third year last January 24–25, 2026, at the IEC Convention Center (IC3) in the Queen City of the South, delivering the ultimate international ink experience to Cebu. Ink mastery, surgical precision, and world-class artistry filled the venue, transforming the space into a living canvas and giving audiences and expo-goers an experience unlike any other.

Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2026 proved that tattooing is more than ink on skin; it is culture, artistry, and a shared passion that transcends borders.

Produced by Ronnie’s Tattoo in collaboration with the Cebu Tattoo Club, the expo gathered a total of 102 exhibitors with 58 local and 44 international artists. The two-day event featured live tattoo sessions, on-the-spot and pre-made competitions, exhibitions, and community gatherings that celebrated both skill and culture within the tattooing industry.

Tattooing excellence brought closer to Filipinos

More than just a convention, the Kapatik World Tattoo Expo serves as a platform where local artists elevate their craft by engaging with industry veterans and specialists across various styles. A majority of the exhibitors came from across Visayas and Mindanao, competing in multiple award categories during Days 1 and 2, all leading up to the prestigious Best of Show recognition.

A homegrown expo making its mark on the global tattoo scene

This year saw a stronger international presence, with foreign artists not only from across Asia but also from Europe and Australia. Ravi Brink of The House Of, an artist from the Netherlands, shared his experience as a first-time participant in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. He spoke fondly of Filipino warmth and hospitality, and the ease of building connections in an environment where friendly competition thrives.

“In Asia, it’s more [about] community vibes… it feels fine and it’s more [of] a group, we go home now with such many more friends, and it’s really cool.” Brink emphasized that his first tattoo expo experience in Asia—and in the Philippines—felt refreshing and distinct, offering a stronger sense of community compared to the more intense competitive atmosphere of other expos he has attended.

Standard bearers of Kapatik tattoo excellence

Peter John Manon-og of Benblind Tattoo was hailed Champion Best of Day 2. In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, he shared that the victory felt overwhelming, especially because it came as a surprise.

Despite the unexpected win, Manon-og revealed that his preparation was serious and focused, dedicating a full month to studying and refining his craft prior to the competition. “Nag-study lang a month before,” he shared, emphasizing the hard work behind his achievement.

Out of 36 entries competing for the most prestigious recognition of the two-day Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2026, Richard Silana emerged as the Best of Show Champion.

Photo by The Ink Spot Tattoo Studio

His winning artwork featured a large full-thigh piece in a neo-traditional style with strong Japanese influence, impressing judges with its composition, detail, and execution. Silana took home the grand cash prize of ₱100,000.

Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2026 proved that tattooing is more than ink on skin; it is culture, artistry, and a shared passion that transcends borders. By bringing together the world’s finest artists and rising Filipino talent under one roof, the expo not only showcased unparalleled skill but also strengthened a vibrant, supportive community.