Minglanilla officials suspended for 1 year, including Mayor Enad

Several Minglanilla officials, including Mayor Rajiv Enad, have been suspended for one year. | Photo from Rajiv Enad / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The state’s anti-graft investigating body has suspended Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad and several officials, including incumbent councilors, for one year.

On Monday, February 2, Enad confirmed receiving a decision from the Office of the Ombudsman, suspending him, Vice Mayor Elanito Peña, and some councilors from the previous term (2022–2025).

The decision stems from an administrative case filed in 2024. It accused Minglanilla’s top officials in the previous term of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) over the non-issuance of business permits for properties in Brgy. Guindarohan.

During the suspension, Councilor Lheslen Enad will serve as acting mayor. Councilor Mulot Laput, meanwhile, assumes the role of vice mayor.

Seats on the municipal council remain vacant unless legally filled.

Not related to Binaliw

When asked whether the suspension had any connection to his public refusal to allow the use of a landfill in Minglanilla for Cebu City’s garbage, Mayor Enad clarified that the administrative case is separate and distinct from the recent discussions on solid waste management.

He explained that the case relates to municipal actions taken in response to safety concerns affecting residents of Brgy. Guindarohan, where ground cracks were observed and assessed to pose potential landslide risks.

It can be recalled that in 2024, entrepreneur Josue Lapitan accused Enad, Peña, and several town councilors of allegedly delaying and ultimately denying multiple permit renewals for their businesses in Sitio Napo, Brgy. Guindaruhan.

Lapitan, who ran against Enad in the 2022 local elections, further told the Ombudsman, in his complaint, that the local officials allegedly influenced former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to reject a quarry application filed by his family businesses.

READ: Quarry operator asks Ombuds to probe Mayor Enad, Minglanilla officials

Mayor Enad stands by their decision

However, Enad stood by their decision amid the suspension meted against him and his colleagues at the municipal government. He added that the denial of certain permits was based on safety concerns.

“Sometimes doing what is hard and doing what is right are the same thing. If this is the price of doing what’s right for my people, I would still stand firm with my resolve,” the mayor said in a statement issued on Monday.

In the meantime, Mayor Enad vowed to pursue all legal remedies available and assured residents of his continued dedication to Minglanilla.

But he declined to discuss the merits of the case in detail.

“I respect the Office of the Ombudsman and the processes of our institutions,” Enad said.

READ: Albay governor suspends quarry operations

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