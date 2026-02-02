LPA outside PAR has ‘low chance’ of becoming a cyclone —Pagasa

The state weather bureau monitors a Low Pressure Area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 2 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2026. | Photo courtesy of DOST-Pagasa/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) that the state weather bureau spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a “low chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the system was last located 1,570 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 3 p.m. on Monday, February 2.

READ: Shear line, amihan to continue to bring scattered rains over most of PH

Weekend cyclone possible

In its public weather forecast on Monday afternoon, Pagasa said that despite the low chance, the LPA could still develop into a tropical cyclone towards the end of the week.

“Posible itong lalapit dito sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao area, at possible itong tumawid sa Visayas. Makakaapekto ito sa malaking bahagi ng southern Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao in the coming days,” said weather specialist Daniel Villamil.

(It is possible that this will approach the eastern part of the Visayas and Mindanao, and it may cross over to the Visayas. It could affect a large portion of southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao in the coming days.)

READ: Pagasa: LPA may form in ‘monitoring domain’ next week

Scattered rains

Meanwhile, meteorologists expect the prevailing shear line to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms to the Visayas and portions of the Bicol region and Caraga in the next 24 hours.

For Cebu, the weather bureau forecasts fair weather with possible light rains on Wednesday.

More rain may fall on Thursday and Friday due to the approaching LPA and shear line.

READ: EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

The province can also expect moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas in the coming days. Meanwhile, No gale warning has been raised throughout the country as of Monday afternoon.

Pagasa has advised the public to stay updated on any changes to the weather.

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