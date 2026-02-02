Pores flies to France for IBO world title shot

Althea Shine Pores (middle) joins PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions promoter and manager Floriezyl Echavez Podot (right) and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions consultant Edito Villamor at the Bohol–Panglao International Airport. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Boxing Stable’s lone female fighter, Althea Shine Pores, has flown to France with her sights set on the International Boxing Organization (IBO) women’s flyweight world title.

Pores, accompanied by her manager and promoter Floriezyl Echavez Podot and veteran trainer Edito Villamor, consultant of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, left for France on Monday, February 2.

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She is set to challenge French boxer and reigning IBO women’s flyweight champion Romaine Moulai on February 7 in Marseille.

This will mark Pores’ first fight abroad in her professional career and her first against an opponent of this caliber on the world stage.

Unbeaten records

Pores enters the bout with an unbeaten professional record of six wins, including two knockouts, and one draw.

Meanwhile, Moulai is slightly more experienced, holding a 7-0 record with three knockouts.

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The French champion captured the IBO title in 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Silvia Torres.

First world title fight

After a quieter 2025 in her pro career, Pores devoted time to the Philippine Women’s Amateur Boxing Team before returning to the professional ranks.

Consequently, her most recent professional success came in 2024, when she won the Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) women’s light flyweight title twice.

However, heading into her first world title fight, Pores carries a fearless mindset — nothing to lose and everything to gain.

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