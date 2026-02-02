Binaliw landfill: Mandaue hopes site passes eco-checks, reopens

A worker of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. processes solid waste. | PWS website photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., operator of the Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City, may resume operations there before March.

The projection resulted from a meeting on Monday morning, February 2, between the company’s managemers and Mandaue City Council to discuss updates on the landfill.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

The Binaliw landfill served as the disposal site for Mandaue City’s residual wastes before it collapsed last January 8.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) had given the company three months, supposedly until March, to comply with certain requirements.

“But they committed to complying with all the requirements before March,” said Fortuna.

Wastewater disposal most critical

Fortuna said the representatives of Prime Waste Solutions told the council that wastewater disposal remains the most critical concern.

Wastewater needs proper treatment to prevent contamination of water sources, especially during the rainy season.

Despite having a wastewater treatment facility, the company said, the large volume of waste handled by the landfill still poses challenges.

Landfill’s remaining lifespan unclear

When asked about the remaining lifespan of the landfill, the operator, Fortuna said was unable to give a categorical answer.

He noted that based on its history, the site has long functioned as a landfill and is now shifting into a materials recovery facility.

READ: Who probes Binaliw collapse? Cebu City executive, council at odds

The company has reportedly reduced the volume of waste being sent to the landfill and plans to acquire additional equipment to help extend its operational lifespan.

Clarification was also made regarding the environmental compliance certificate, which is valid only until 2025 and will need to be renewed.

Binaliw and alternatives

Fortuna said the city remains hopeful that landfill operations will resume before March to support the city’s solid waste management, allowing Mandaue to once again dispose of its residual waste in Binaliw.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said she found out from the company that their time frame to reopen would be three months.

READ: Inayawan, Binaliw ruled out as transfer stations by DENR-EMB

But when the councilors requested them to reopen as soon as possible, they said they would do their best.

“We asked of them a favor because we know that the number one problem right now in Mandaue City is our garbage,” she added.

Concern over landfill design

Fortuna said concerns were also raised over the slope and piling of trash, which had mounted before the trash slide.

The operator explained that it is the second company to manage the site and that much of the accumulated waste was already present before it took over.

The city’s officials, however, said this does not justify improper landfill design.

Despite assurances and commitments from the company, Fortuna said the city will continue to explore alternative waste management options as part of its contingency planning, emphasizing the need for multiple waste solution providers.

In the meantime, Mandaue City has partnered with a private hauler, Infinite Trading, to dispose of its waste in Garing, Consolacion town, at a cost of over ₱60 million.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide – News

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