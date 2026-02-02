Infinitum reigns in chess tilt Team Tatluhan 2

Infinitum Chess Club players and a Team Tatluhan 2 tournament organizer | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Infinitum Chess Club ruled the recently concluded Infinitum Team Tatluhan 2 over the weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bannered by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, a co-founder of the unique Infinitum chess format in Cebu, the club fielded a strong trio alongside Aarav Amit Kale and Sean Kenneth Cogonon.

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The Infinitum squad cruised to a perfect six-round sweep, finishing with six wins and a total of 12.0 match points to secure the championship.

Yap and Cogonon each tallied 5.0 points, while Kale contributed 4.0 points to the title run.

Lavandero siblings place second

Settling for second place were the Lavandero siblings — John Dave Lavandero, Maria Kristine Lavandero, and Danica Jolly Lavandero.

The trio wrapped up their campaign with 5.0 match points.

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Maria Kristine capped her tune-up with 4.0 points. She thereafter flew to Bulacan to compete in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championships.

John Dave led the siblings with 5.0 points, while Danica Jolly finished with 2.0 points.

Team Kryptonite, other winners

Completing the podium was Team Kryptonite. Arena Grand Master Dennis Navales, Arena International Master Isagani Luna Jr., and Delfin Yano constituted the team.

Placing fourth through 10th were Gfoxx Legend, Born Strong, EZ Kings, Chess Emperor, Team Awa, and Lady Jaguars, respectively. A total of 21 teams saw action in the tournament.

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