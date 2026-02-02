Anti-crime operations yield ₱2.4M in drugs, 252 arrests across Cebu in one month

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested 252 individuals and seized more than ₱2.4 million worth of suspected shabu during a month-long Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) across Cebu Province in January.

The arrests ran from Jan. 1 to 31, 2026, targeting illegal drugs, wanted persons, loose firearms, and illegal gambling.

Drug operations accounted for the bulk of arrests, with police conducting 193 anti-illegal drug operations that apprehended 252 drug personalities.

Of these, 235 were identified as drug pushers and 17 as drug users, according to data from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

₱2.4M worth of shabu seized

Authorities confiscated 357.28 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of ₱2.43 million, along with four grams of marijuana worth ₱480.

Police also served 168 arrest warrants and arrested 151 wanted individuals in manhunt operations, including 26 listed as most wanted persons. These were carried out through 154 operations across the province.

Law enforcers also conducted 62 operations against loose firearms, resulting in the arrest of 34 suspects.

A total of 61 firearms were accounted for, including 34 confiscated weapons, 26 voluntarily surrendered firearms, and one deposited firearm.

Operations against illegal gambling yielded 115 arrests in 63 operations, with authorities seizing ₱24,192 in bets.

Police vow more operations with local governments’ help

Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., CPPO provincial director, said the figures reflected sustained enforcement efforts by city and municipal police stations, intelligence units, drug enforcement units, and mobile force companies.

The anti-criminality operations will continue in coordination with local government, with authorities focusing on sustaining law enforcement presence and addressing recurring crime concerns across Cebu.

Read more: Fire razes Inayawan homes in Cebu City; leaves ₱375K in damage

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