Flood control controversy: Gov’t fights to stay out of FATF ‘dirty money’ gray list

Questions over flood control projects have compelled the government to freeze some ₱13 billion in assets currently under investigation. This file image shows a damaged flood control project in Sison, Surigao del Norte. | Inquirer File Photo

DUMAGUETE CITY, Central Visayas – Authorities are working to prevent the country’s return to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) gray list amid risks to the Philippines’ standing that the flood control corruption controversy has caused.

“To be honest, we have a risk. We have a risk na babalik tayo sa (that we will return to the) gray list, although we’re doing what we can to prevent that,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said Monday, Feb. 2, during an information session with journalists.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), which the BSP governor chairs, has secured from the Court of Appeals (CA) freeze orders for over 4,600 bank accounts and nearly 300 insurance policies.

About ₱13B in assets frozen as part of flood control probe

These are aside from electronic wallets and securities accounts linked to individuals and private entities suspected to have participated in anomalous government flood control projects.

The amount of frozen assets has reached around ₱13 billion, authorities said. The figures are expected to rise further as the government continues to probe the anomaly and run after those involved.

Read also: Discaya, DPWH officials plead ‘not guilty’ to graft, malversation raps

Remolona said that preventing the country’s return to the gray list “is going to be a long process.”

The next round of evaluations will be in 2027.

“We have to do what we need to do to show FATF that we’re doing everything we can,” he said.

Inclusion in the gray list means a country has weak measures against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The last time the Philippines was removed from the list was in May 2025, after it again landed on the list in July 2021 due to several factors that included money laundering through casino junkets and the failure to prosecute suspects believed to have been involved in funding terrorist activities. (PNA)

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