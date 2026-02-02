4 Mandaue City guards commended for returning bag with nearly ₱1M
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Four building guards from the Civil Security Unit of the Mandaue City Government were commended for their honesty after returning a bag containing almost ₱1 million in cash and checks found in the Mandaue City Sports Complex.
They were recognized during the Mandaue City Council’s regular session on Monday, Feb. 2, through Councilor Kevin Cabahug.
The guards are Renaldo Gerra, Dennis Mahilum, Ronnie Mongmongan, and Alejandro Tejen. They found the bag around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2026, while making their rounds inside the Mandaue City Sports Complex.
According to the guards, the bag was left on a bench. They believed that its owner, while having a permit renewed during the Business One-Stop-Shop event, might have forgotten about it.
A busy day in the Mandaue Complex for permit transactions
The area was already quiet as the complex was being prepared for closing when the guards found the bag. Upon checking its contents, they found bundles of cash in various denominations and several checks, with the total amount reaching almost ₱1 million.
The guards immediately brought the bag to the office for safekeeping and informed their superiors.
“Gipasulod sa opisina aron masecure,” said Gerra. (We placed the bag inside the office to secure it.)
Mahilum said they strictly followed the proper procedures as public servants. “Mao man ni atoang gisudlan, kaming public servant, nga kung unsa atoang trabaho, atoa lang buhaton,” he added.
Honesty in public service
(This is what we signed up for as public servants. We must do our jobs.)
The owner later returned to the sports complex, worried that he had left the bag there.
He was asked to confirm ownership and present valid identification before the bag was turned over to him around 6 p.m.
The guards said that the owner, a collector, was surprised and relieved that the bag was intact. The incident happened on a busy day when many people were processing business permits in the complex.
The Mandaue City Council formally commended the four guards for their actions and awarded them with plaques of recognition.
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