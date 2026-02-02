Trump hopes for Iran deal after it broaches regional war

In this handout picture provided by Ithe Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA), members of Iran’s parliament dressed in IRGC uniforms, chant “Death to America” during a session in Tehran on February 1, 2026, Iran has declared European countries’ armies “terrorist groups”, the parliament speaker said on February 1, following the EU’s decision to apply the same designation to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. | Icana News Agency, AFP photo

PARIS, France — US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was hopeful of agreeing a deal with Iran after the country’s supreme leader warned that any US attack on the Islamic republic would trigger a regional war.

Following the Iranian authorities’ deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked last month, Trump has threatened military action and ordered the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

READ: Iran unveils new mural warning of retaliation if US military strike

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday likened the recent protests to a “coup”, warning that a US attack would trigger a broad conflict.

Khamenei: Don’t fear Trump

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” he said, telling Iranians they “should not be scared” of Trump’s rhetoric.

“They (rioters) attacked the police, government centres, IRGC centres, banks, and mosques, and burned the Koran… It was like a coup,” Khamenei said, adding that “the coup was suppressed.”

READ: Khamenei in Iran: Why the country has no political alternative

Asked about the Iranian leader’s warning, Trump told reporters on Sunday: “Of course he is going to say that.

“Hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right,” he said.

The demonstrations in Iran began as an expression of discontent at the high cost of living, but grew into a mass anti-government movement that the country’s leaders have described as “riots” stoked by the United States and Israel.

READ: Iran’s supreme leader warns any US attack would spark ‘regional war’

Protester freed after US warning

Iranian authorities nonetheless ordered the release of detained 26-year-old protester Erfan Soltani on bail, his lawyer said on Sunday. The release followed Washington’s warning that he was on death row. Washington also threatened to attack following the execution of any anti-government demonstrators.

Authorities arrested him in January for what Iran’s judiciary called charges of propaganda against Iran’s Islamic system. The judiciary also alleged that he acted against national security.

Washington had warned he stood in line for execution. Tehran, however, said he had never been sentenced to death and that the charges against him did not carry the death penalty.

As tensions heightened between Iran and the US, Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said raised concerns about “miscalculations.” But he said he believed Trump was “wise enough to make the correct decision.”

He said Iran has lost trust in the United States as a negotiating partner. He added that some countries in the region acted as intermediaries to rebuild trust.

“So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapons,” he said in an interview with CNN.

READ: Trump says Iran nuclear sites obliterated, threatens more strikes

‘Terrorist’ designations

Tehran has acknowledged thousands of deaths during the protests. On Sunday, the presidency published a list of 2,986 names out of the 3,117 that authorities said were killed in the unrest.

Of the total, 131 have yet to be identified. But their details will be released soon, it said in a statement.

Authorities insist most were members of the security forces and innocent bystanders, attributing the violence to “terrorist acts”.

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed 6,713 deaths, mostly protesters.

The response prompted the European Union to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Iranian lawmakers retaliated on Sunday by slapping the same designation on European armies.

Lawmakers wore the green uniform of the Guards in a display of solidarity at the legislative session. They chanted “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “Shame on you, Europe”, state television footage showed.

It remained unclear what immediate impact the decision would have.

The step matched similar classifications enacted by the United States, Canada and Australia.

Threats and dialogue

Firouzeh, a 43-year-old homemaker who declined to give her full name, said the recent tensions had left her “very worried and scared.”

“Lately, all I do is watch the news until I fall asleep. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night to check the updates,” she said.

IRGC official Ahmad Vahidi was quoted by the Mehr news agency as saying “enemies” sought to create a “war atmosphere.”

But Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Saturday: “Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing.”

Trump also confirmed that dialogue was taking place, but without withdrawing his earlier threats, adding “we’ll see what happens.”

The US president previously said he believed Iran would make a deal over its nuclear and missile programmes rather than face military action.

Tehran, meanwhile, has said it is ready for nuclear talks. Its condition is that its missile and defence capabilities are kept off the agenda.

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