Impeach proceedings vs. PBBM still at preliminary, procedural phase

Facade of the House of Representatives. | CDN FILE PHOTO

MANILA – The House Committee on Justice on Monday clarified that the two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. are sufficient in form, but the ruling does not mean approval and only allows the panel to proceed to weighing their substance.

In a press conference, leaders of the House Justice Committee stressed that the proceedings remain at a preliminary and strictly procedural phase and that it has yet to address the merits of the complaints.

READ: De Jesus, Makabayan impeach raps vs Marcos deemed sufficient in form

“I just want to make it clear para sa mga kababayan natin, ang nabotohan po natin kanina (to the public that what we voted on earlier) was about the form,” said FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares, vice chair of the panel.

“Gusto ko maging klaro po ‘yan para sa mga kababayan natin kasi baka isipin nila na (I want to make that clear because they might think that) we already approved the impeachment. Hindi po ‘yan. Form pa lang ‘yung pinag-uusapan natin dito (That’s not the case. It’s only the form that we have discussed),” he said.

Panel chair Batangas Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro said the committee’s action was confined to checking whether the complaints met technical requirements under House rules.

“Ang ating pong tinapos ngayong araw na ito, kung tawagin namin under the rules, is sufficiency in form. Ibig sabihin, dapat ang (What we finished today is what we call under the rules as sufficiency in form. It means that the) impeachment complaint, signed ng complainant, verified, based on personal knowledge, and authentic records, may endorsement, resolution of endorsement ng member of the House,” she said.

Luistro said the committee will next determine whether the allegations meet the constitutional threshold for impeachment.

READ: Impeach complaint, 2nd one against Marcos, received, sent to House panel

She emphasized that the committee is barred at this stage from weighing evidence or testing the truth of the accusations.

“These are only preliminary matters of the entire proceeding of impeachment. Ang tututukan lang po namin ay kung ano ang nakasulat at nakikita namin sa (We will only focus on what is written and seen in the) impeachment complaint. We are not supposed to go beyond. Bawal pa po kaming makinig ng mga ebidensya (We are barred from hearing evidence) to prove the allegations in the complaint,” she said.

Luistro outlined the five-step impeachment process, beginning with the determination of sufficiency in form completed on Monday and followed by the review of sufficiency in substance.

She said that if both complaints are found sufficient in substance, the committee will issue notice to the respondent to file an answer and will require the submission of pleadings, affidavits and counter-affidavits under oath.

The panel, she said, will then determine whether there is sufficient basis to support the impeachment complaints.

If so, the process will move to the hearing proper, where the complainants, their witnesses and the respondent may be invited to appear.

Luistro said the final stage is the determination of probable cause.

She said the committee’s findings will be reflected in a formal report to be transmitted to the plenary for consideration, and that approval by at least one-third of all House members would result in the transmittal of the impeachment case to the Senate for trial. (PNA)

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