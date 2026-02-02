Indonesia: Interpol red notice out for ‘gasoline godfather’

This photograph taken in Lyon, eastern France, on September 5, 2023 shows the logo of the International Criminal Police Organization, known as Interpol, displayed at the headquarters. | AFP photo / Olivier Chassignole

JAKARTA — Interpol issued a red notice for the arrest of one of Indonesia’s biggest oil tycoons over a $285 million corruption scandal, police said late Sunday.

Mohammad Riza Chalid, 66, nicknamed the “gasoline godfather”, is wanted in Indonesia for his alleged involvement in corruption at state-owned oil company Pertamina between 2018 and 2023. The allegations against him include money laundering and manipulating a lease agreement.

Untung Widyatmoko, secretary of Interpol’s Indonesia National Central Bureau, said Interpol issued a red notice on January 23.

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“We can’t specify exactly where he is, but we already know,” he said.

Consequently, Interpol’s sent the notice to its 196 member countries, requesting law enforcement worldwide help locate and provisionally arrest Riza.

In July, Riza, his son, Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza and several of Pertamina’s high-ranking officials were named in the corruption case.

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Collusion to source oil from abroad

They are accused of working together to import crude oil from overseas suppliers at higher prices. Moreover, they did this rather than source oil domestically as mandated by Indonesian law, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

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Subsequently, Riza’s Indonesian passport was revoked in October, according to the country’s immigration office.

Indonesia has long struggled with graft and has arrested scores of public officials in recent years.

For instance, in 2023, a former communications minister was jailed for 15 years. A court found him guilty of corruption in a case that investigators said cost the country more than $530 million.

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