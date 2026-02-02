LTO denies ordering online-only payments

LTO logo over its building. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday clarified that it has not issued any order or directive limiting payment options in its offices and allied service providers.

This comes amid concerns that some branches are accepting only online payments.

In a statement, the LTO said all its “offices, district offices, extension offices, and allied service providers are authorized to accept multiple modes of payment,” while “clients have the full right to choose their preferred method” when paying for services.

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Available payment methods range from cash and card to various electronic payment channels, the LTO said.

“Any restriction of payment options to online payment only is unauthorized and not in line with LTO policies,” the agency added.

READ: Fees waived for OFWs renewing driver’s licenses abroad – LTO

The LTO also clarified that convenience fees charged by certain electronic payment channels are not imposed by the agency nor reflected on official receipts, but are collected by third-party payment service providers to cover the costs of their infrastructure and services.

The agency stressed that it “remains committed to eliminating fixers and ensuring transparent and efficient transactions for the public.”

To report instances of unauthorized payment restrictions or unclear charges, the LTO urged the public to reach out to personnel at its district offices, extension offices, or allied service providers.

The public may also send reports through the LTO’s official social media platforms and communication channels. /jpv

READ: LTO: Free medical services for OFWs renewing driver’s licenses abroad

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