Discayas to face Tax Court despite dismissal of three cases

Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya INQUIRER file photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed three tax cases against controversial contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya after filing a case against them instead of the importers.

“Regarding those three other cases, they refer to a different type of tax. It is not income tax; it is excise tax. We know that under the law, excise tax is payable by the importer. The panel [of prosecutors] found that Mr. and Mrs. Discaya were not the importers,” Atty. Polo Martinez, DOJ spokesperson, speaking in a mix of Filipino and English, told reporters.

READ: DOJ greenlights tax cases vs. Sarah and Curlee Discaya

Martinez explained that the three dismissed cases centered on the alleged non-payment of excise taxes involving six high-end motor vehicles. Under the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), excise taxes are legally the responsibility of the importer.

“The panel saw that [the Discayas] were end-consumers, not the importers. They cannot be liable for non-payment of excise tax in those three cases,” Martinez said.

The imported vehicles involved are the following:

For case 1 against Sara Discaya, the imported vehicles are Land Rover/Range Rover Evoque and a Cadillac Escalade.

For case 2 against St. Gerard Construction and Curlee Discaya, the vehicles imported are Range Rover LWB and Mercedez Benz Sprinter 316 CDI.

For case 3 is for the purchase of a Mercedez Benz V220d CDI Avantgarde and a Dodge Ram Rebel

On the other hand, the two other tax cases against the couple will be filed before the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA).

READ: Sarah Discaya, 8 DPWH engineers placed in Lapu-Lapu City Jail

The DOJ found “prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction” to charge the couple for violations of Sections 254 and 255 of the NIRC for the willful attempt to evade tax and the failure to supply correct and truthful information.

“They failed to supply the correct and truthful information… In fact, they concealed their true income in their ITRs for two taxable years,” Martinez stated. These two cases will be filed with the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA), which holds jurisdiction due to the significant amount of tax involved. /jpv

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