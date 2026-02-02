PH an ‘aging population’ by 2030?

As more government services become digital, what changes will need to be made to support older persons, particularly so they can access online services and protect themselves from scams? | CDN Digital File Photo

MANILA – The Philippines is approaching a projected “aging population” status by 2030, government executives want to identify what policy gaps to address and social programs to strengthen so that older Filipinos would be better served.

Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Undersecretary Lisa Grace Bersales said on Monday, Feb. 2 that the consultation aims to assess laws and services, and if there are enough policies to respond to a shift in the country’s age structure.

The CPD and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) will convene the national consultation together.

Based on the 2024 census by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the population grew by 0.8 percent yearly from 2020 to 2024. That is much lower than the 1.6-percent annual increase recorded from 2015 to 2020.

When those 65 and older make up at least 7%

“According to the United Nations, when those 65 and above make up at least seven percent of the total population, the Philippines’ population would be considered aging,” Bersales said.

The PSA has pointed out that in 2020, people aged 65 and above accounted for 5.4 percent of the country’s total population, and that the trend may reach its peak by 2050 at about 12 percent.

Read also: Senior citizen online registration: A step-by-step guide

While the Philippines’ is becoming an aging population slower than some of its Asian neighbors like Japan and Thailand, Bersales said, early preparation is crucial to prevent straining healthcare, social protection, and community support systems.

‘What should we provide to our seniors?’

She said the national consultation, to be attended by national government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and regional participants, seeks to take a close look at current policies for senior citizens and the elderly, and determine what additional interventions are needed.

“What’s important is that after this consultation, we can list, with other agencies like the National Commission on Senior Citizens, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, and the Department of Health what else is lacking that we should provide to our senior citizens,” Bersales added.

Among the issues to be tackled during the consultation are the impact of government digitalization on older persons, particularly their ability to access online services and protect themselves from scams, as transactions become paperless and contactless.

The consultation will also look at how benefits under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act and universal PhilHealth coverage can be strengthened or complemented. (PNA)

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