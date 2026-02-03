Grammys lifetime achievers: Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher

Whitney Houston performs during a concert in Durban, South Africa in 1994. Houston staged the epic concert after President Nelson Mandela’s landmark election. | Neal Preston, Nippy Inc. via AP

LOS ANGELES — Chaka Khan, Cher, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Fela Kuti, and Whitney Houston received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy at the Grammy Special Merit Awards on Saturday night.

“Music has been my prayer, my healing, my joy, my truth,” Khan said as she accepted the award. “Through it, I saved my life.”

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She was the only Lifetime Achievement recipient who appeared at the ceremony at the small Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on the eve of Sunday’s main Grammys ceremony.

A short documentary on Khan’s career highlighted her hits as a member of the funk band Rufus and as a solo artist, including 1974’s Stevie Wonder-written “Tell Me Something Good,” 1983’s “Ain’t Nobody,” 1978’s “I’m Every Woman” and 1984’s Prince-penned “I Feel For You.”

Wearing a shimmering sea green gown, she thanked her many collaborators while admitting not all of them were entirely sane.

“Over 50 years I am blessed to walk alongside extraordinary artists, musicians, writers, producers and creatives,” she said, pausing before adding, “and cuckoos.”

Cher absent, family represents Houston

Family accepted the Lifetime Achievement Awards for the Nigerian Afrobeat legend Kuti, who died in 1997, and the singing superstar Houston, who died in 2012.

“Her voice — that voice! — remains eternal,” Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law, close friend and longtime manager, said. “Her legacy will live forever.”

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Three of his children accepted the award for Kuti, introduced as a “producer, arranger, political radical, outlaw and the father of Afrobeat.” He’s the first African musician to get the award.

“Thank you for bringing our father here,” Femi Kuti said. “It’s so important for us, it’s so important for Africa, it’s so important for world peace and the struggle.”

The audience gave a collective moan of disappointment when academy President Harvey Mason Jr. said Cher wasn’t there.