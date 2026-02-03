Cebu City: Waste shredders to be required in all barangays

Garbage trucks from Cebu City’s barangays wait in line for their turn to dump their collected waste at the private landfill in Cebu City in this July 2017 photo. | CDN File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As Cebu City works to address waste management challenges after the Binaliw landfill’s closure, the local government has planned to implement garbage shredding in all barangays.

Mayor Nestor Archival explained that by shredding biodegradable waste into compostable material, the amount of garbage generated would significantly lessen and lower overall costs for waste hauling and disposal.

“Even reducing just one ton of garbage can already help,” Archival said during a press conference on Monday, February 2.

READ: ‘Cebu City’s biodegradable waste must be managed in households’

The city spends around ₱3,000 per ton for tipping and delivery fees, a cost that would amount to ₱1.8 million per day if it continues to generate its average daily waste of 600 tons.

Expenses are expected to increase once the city decides to temporarily transfer its waste to Aloguinsan and Bogo. In the meantime, it continues to transport its garbage to a private facility in Barangay Polog, Consolacion—an agreement that may only last until March 31.

The city has since allocated ₱30 million from its disaster funds intended for garbage disposal services, following the collapse of the Binaliw landfill on January 8, 2026.

READ: Cebu City not against waste-to-energy solution, says Archival

City to provide budget for shredders

The mayor shared that the city planned to allocate ₱8 million per barangay for the purchase of shredding equipment, which would be sourced from the unused Local Disaster Fund (LDF) from the previous administration.

The barangays will then shoulder the operational costs of the machines for continued use.

Archival said a meeting among barangay leaders had been scheduled within the week to further discuss the terms of the directive.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Carbon Market as example

To test the effectiveness of shredding garbage, the city government began using shredders in the Carbon Public Market, which typically generated around 40 tons per day.

“We have proven that the moment that the garbage is shred, we can reduce 16 sacks of garbage to two to three sacks,” Archival said.

Similar tests in Barangay Kamputhaw were described by the mayor as “very successful,” but it struggled to sustain operations due to limited space for shredders.

READ: Cebu province to jump-start waste-to-energy project

The same challenge is expected in other barangays that lack areas for waste processing, prompting the city to consider a cluster-based system.

Under this setup, urban barangays may partner with nearby upland areas that have sufficient land for composting operations.

If the initiative is successful, Archival said daily garbage volume might reduce by up to 200 tons within the next six months, potentially saving around ₱600,000 each day in hauling and tipping expenses.

“The more we help each other, the more we can lessen the waste that ends up in landfills.”

READ: Turning waste from risk to resource

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