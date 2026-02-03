Plunder raps vs. Estrada, Revilla: DOJ begins preliminary probe

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday conducted the first preliminary investigation hearing into the plunder complaint filed against Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and former senator Ramon Revilla Jr. in connection with the anomalous flood control projects.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was given until Feb. 12 to file additional documents, after which the respondents may opt to file counter affidavits in the case.

READ: VP Sara Duterte facing 2nd plunder rap, complaint also cites ‘drug money’

“The NBI requested for additional days to submit documents in support of their complaint. They were given an opportunity to do so, at which time sina (they) Bong Revilla and all other respondents will then file their counter-affidavits,” Martinez told the media.

Martinez said the next hearing of the preliminary investigation will be held on Feb. 12.

“We’ll see how it proceeds from there,” he added.

READ: Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla join Zaldy Co in plunder raps

Estrada skipped the hearing and was represented by counsel, Bianca Soriano, who declined to talk to the media.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan also appeared during the initial hearing.

Bonoan declined to answer in detail but said he understands the gravity of the accusation.

“I don’t know, I have to study it very well. Medyo mabigat nga kung (It is pretty serious since it is) plunder,” Bonoan, who earlier denied the accusation, said.

READ: Bonoan appears before DOJ, says he’s ready to face plunder case

Martinez said the respondents who have not yet been charged before the court may still travel, but will be placed under strict monitoring.

“The DOJ is in no position to be saying yes or no or to be giving permission to any applicant or any respondent who wishes to travel. Because as long as they are respondents at hindi pa sila akusado (they are not yet accused), they have the right to travel anywhere they wish to do so,” he said.

“Pag under sila ng ILBO, bantay sarado sila (Once they are placed under immigration lookout bulletin order, they will be monitored).” (PNA)

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