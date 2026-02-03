LPA to enter PAR today, likely to develop into cyclone — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

It was located 1,370 km east of Northeastern Mindanao as of 2 a.m.

“The LPA is also forecast to enter PAR today,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.

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Basyang

If it develops into a cyclone, it will be given a local name Basyang, she said.

Dominguez added that the potential cyclone could affect the Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country will continue to experience rains as the shear line will cause scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms across the Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Misamis Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

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Amihan

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will cause light rains in the Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will still experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

READ: Pagasa: LPA may form in ‘monitoring domain’ next week

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

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