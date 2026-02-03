New ‘UniTeam’ vs Sara in 2028? It’s too early to tell – Hontiveros

Then presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a 2022 campaign sortie in Occidental Mindoro. —PHOTO FROM HIS FACEBOOK PAGE

MANILA, Philippines — It’s still too early to tell if there will be an alliance between the opposition and the Marcos administration to beat Vice President Sara Duterte should she run for president in 2028.

“I don’t know yet as of today, definitively, if we need the President’s camp in order to slay the Vice President’s candidacy,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Monday at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines’ “Prospects of the Philippines 2026 forum.”

Hontiveros is among those whose names are being floated as the opposition’s standard bearer in the 2028 presidential elections.

READ: Duterte supporters in Cebu regret supporting Marcos Jr: ‘Na budol mi’

Asked by a reporter if the opposition was open to a possible alliance with President Marcos to defeat Duterte, Hontiveros said the decision would require a lot of thinking and discussions, given their different histories.

The opposition’s search for its standard bearer, however, is still ongoing, with talks being held with civil society groups to push their advocacy and achieve unity.

READ: UniTeam woos Cebu voters in its ‘biggest rally yet’

Marcos and Duterte ran together in 2022 under the “Uniteam” alliance.

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