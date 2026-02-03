ASEAN 2026: Cebu forum ends with no major security incidents

BOOSTING TOURISM. The Philippines formally opens the three-day ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu on Wednesday (Jan. 28, 2026). The event gathers Tourism ministers and stakeholders to chart the future of tourism in Southeast Asia. (PNA photo by Joyce Rocamora)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 concluded in Cebu with no major incidents reported, following days of coordinated security operations involving thousands of personnel deployed across key host cities, according to the police.

The forum drew more than 300 delegates from over 40 countries, including representatives from all ASEAN member states, for a series of ministerial meetings, exhibitions, and side events focused on tourism cooperation and economic development where the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu served as primary venues.

Security assessment

Police said security planning began days before the opening of the forum, with full deployment activated on Tuesday, January 24.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

More than 5,000 personnel from law enforcement and uniformed services were assigned to venue security, motorcade routes, hotels, airports, and other strategic locations.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), under officer-in-charge and sub-site task group commander Police Colonel George Ylanan coordinated closely with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to manage ground operations in Cebu City.

READ: ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu a success – Frasco

Police visibility was maintained throughout the event, supported by checkpoints, patrols, and rapid-response teams.

PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said the absence of major security incidents reflected disciplined deployment and adherence to operational protocols, as well as cooperation from delegates and the public.

Authorities said minor concerns encountered during the forum were addressed promptly and did not disrupt scheduled activities.

No threats requiring evacuation or suspension of events were reported as well.

Inter-agency coordination

Officials said the security framework relied heavily on coordination among national and local agencies.

CCPO and PRO-7 worked alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and local disaster risk reduction offices.

According to police, this inter-agency setup allowed faster response to contingencies and ensured that medical, fire, and emergency services were immediately available during high-profile activities.

Post-event review

Police officials said an internal assessment is underway to document operational lessons from ATF 2026, including crowd management, traffic control, and inter-agency coordination, which could be applied to future international events.

With the forum concluded, security forces have begun scaling down deployments while maintaining regular patrols in host areas.

Officials said the overall assessment points to effective planning and execution, reinforcing Cebu’s capacity to host large-scale international gatherings under tight security conditions.

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