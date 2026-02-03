Senate approves specialty hospital for seniors

File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has approved a measure seeking to establish the Philippine Geriatric Center (PGC), a specialized hospital aimed at improving healthcare services for elderly Filipinos.

Senate Bill 1509, or the Philippine Geriatric Center Act, was passed on third and final reading on Monday.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who filed and sponsor the measure, said she hopes that the bill will be enacted into law as soon as possible, especially since a version of the proposal passed the House of Representatives in December 2025, has been identified by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council as a priority measure.

READ: Frasco eyes children’s hospital, heart center in Cebu

She added that the measure is included in the Department of Health (DOH)’s executive agenda for legislation.

According to Hontiveros, the measure is not just about healthcare.

“It is about honoring our elders — our grandfathers and grandmothers who raised us, guided us, and kept our families close. It is about ensuring that they live longer, healthier lives with dignity and access to care,” she explained.

She said the PGC will be a specialized hospital that will deliver affordable, quality, people-centered hospital care for senior citizens; promote integrated, nationwide geriatric health services in partnership with DOH, LGUs, and other stakeholders.

It will “advance research on aging-related diseases and translate findings into policy and specialized care; provide consultancy and technical guidance to set standards in geriatric care across healthcare and residential facilities.”

It will also support the creation and maintenance of senior citizens’ wards in government hospitals; and provide education and training in geriatric care for healthcare professionals, social workers, and community volunteers.

The bill approved by the Senate carries an amendment from Hontiveros that will ensure that the PGC will not become a “white elephant” or a useless government project.

The measure also prescribes that the head of the PGC must be a duly licensed physician with demonstrated experience and competence in geriatric care and in hospital administration and management.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP