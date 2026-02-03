LPA likely to turn into tropical depression, threatens Central Visayas

| DOST_Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Damp weather will prevail in Cebu throughout the first week of February due to two weather disturbances.

Starting Tuesday, February 3, most parts of the island province will experience moderate to occasional heavy rains due to the shear line, the state weather bureau said.

The shear line is a weather phenomenon where cold air converges with warm air.

READ: LPA to enter PAR today, likely to develop into cyclone — Pagasa

But the rains will remain until the weekend, said Jhomer Eclarino, chief weather forecaster at the Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The low-pressure area (LPA) currently located outside the country may likely develop into a tropical depression, with the possibility of affecting Central Visayas.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026

“There’s a high chance for the LPA to develop into a tropical depression, and based on our latest forecasts, it will possibly traverse northeastern Mindanao or the Visayas area,” Eclarino told CDN Digital in an interview.

As of Tuesday, the LPA was spotted 1,350 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

Basyang

It is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 24 hours. Should it develop into a tropical depression, it will be assigned the local name ‘Basyang.’

Based on the latest forecasts from Pagasa, they expected the weather disturbance to bring heavy rains in portions of Visayas and Mindanao this Thursday, February 5.

“There’s also the possibility of raising tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) in portions of Mindanao or portions of the Visayas,” Eclarino added.

In turn, they advised local disaster and rescue units as well as the general public to prepare for the weather disturbance, especially those residing in landslide and flood-prone areas.

Pagasa-Mactan also cautioned owners of small sea vessels, including fisher folks, not to venture out to sea as moderate to rough sea conditions are also expected.

“We advise everyone to regularly monitor weather updates and follow the instructions from their respective local government agencies,” said Eclarino.

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