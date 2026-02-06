Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Tropical Depression Basyang has developed into a Tropical Storm after entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, February 3, placing several areas on alert for possible rain and weather disturbances.

As of 8 a.m. of February 6, Tropical Storm Basyang has weakened into a tropical depression, says Pagasa.

This live updates page brings together the latest advisories, track forecasts, and situation reports as authorities continue to monitor Basyang’s movement and potential impacts in the country.

Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on Basyang.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026

Cebu City ‘safe and sound’ after Basyang —Archival

Cebu City emerged “safe and sound” from Tropical Depression Basyang, with no major damage recorded after the storm weakened and exited Central Visayas, Mayor Nestor Archival said Saturday, February 7.

Archival said consolidated reports from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), City Hall departments, and barangay responders showed that the city avoided major flooding, landslides, or infrastructure damage despite days of heavy rain and strong winds.

“Based on the consolidated reports… there were no major damages recorded in Cebu City following Typhoon Basyang,” Archival said in a statement.

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OVER 5,000 RESIDENTS ACROSS CENTRAL VISAYAS EVACUATED AMID BASYANG

ARGAO RESIDENTS EVACUATED AS BASYANG PERSISTS

RESIDENTS IN SITIO TABOK, PIT-OS, ON ALERT OVER SWELLING BUTUANON RIVER

Basyang makes landfall over Bohol

Tropical depression Basyang has made landfall over Bohol, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. bulletin on Friday.

As of 1 p.m., Basyang was seen at the vicinity of Bilar, Bohol moving west northward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph), packing sustained winds of 55kph near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph.

Basyang is likely to remain in its tropical depression category as it moves toward Central Visayas and Negros Island region before weakening into a low pressure area on Saturday, Pagasa said.

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Sea travel in Central Visayas still suspended amid Basyang

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sea travel across Central Visayas remains suspended on Friday, February 6, as Tropical Depression Basyang traverses the region, forcing widespread ferry cancellations and leaving more than a thousand passengers stranded at major ports.

Authorities recorded more than a thousand stranded passengers following dozens of canceled ferry trips as unsafe sea conditions persisted across Central Visayas.

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ORANGE RAINFALL WARNING OVER CEBU

Basyang crosses Central Visayas, Cebu police units on heightened alert

An inspection of personnel and equipment of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) was conducted on Thursday, February 5, to ensure functionality and preparedness for Tropical Depression Basyang. | Photo courtesy of CPPO

Police units across Cebu have been placed on heightened alert as authorities brace for the effects of Tropical Depression Basyang.

City, provincial, and regional police forces have activated search-and-rescue teams, prepositioned equipment, and are coordinating closely with disaster officials as the weather system moves closer to Central Visayas.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) placed all units on heightened alert on Friday, February 6, and intensified disaster preparedness measures across the city.

Early Friday, CCPO conducted an inspection of search-and-rescue (SAR) equipment and formally activated its SAR teams to assess readiness and ensure immediate deployment capability.

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Basyang weakens into tropical depression, Cebu now under Signal No. 1

Pagasa hoisted wind signals over several areas due to Basyang. | Photo courtesy of DOST-Pagasa/FB Page

Basyang (international name: Penha) has weakened into a tropical depression as it continues to move towards Bohol on Friday morning, February 6, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of the weather system was last located over the coastal waters of Anda, Bohol. It packed maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, with gusts of up to 70 km/h.

According to weather specialist Benison Estareja, Basyang likely weakened due to its long stay in the Caraga region. It may further weaken as it crosses Central Visayas and the Negros Island Region. It is expected to downgrade into a low pressure area by Saturday afternoon or evening.

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BASYANG, TROPICAL DEPRESSION NA

Basyang: DSWD on blue alert, readies food packs, disaster fund

Track of Tropical Storm Basyang. Image from DOST / Pagasa

Before Basyang intensified into a Tropical Storm, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had placed its offices under blue alert to heighten monitoring and coordination of response efforts across the country.

“We have already notified all DSWD Field Offices along the track of the tropical cyclone to monitor the situation and coordinate with concerned local government units to ensure that all preparedness for response measures are in place,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group said on Wednesday.

Dumlao added that the agency had prepared more than 3.5 million family food packs nationwide, with over 77,000 boxes currently managed by the DSWD Field Office in Central Visayas.

More than 317,000 boxes of additional food packs have been stationed at the Visayas Disaster Resource Operations Center in Mandaue City.

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TRANSCENTRAL HIGHWAY: SLIPPERY, MUDDY ROADS

Cebu City under Signal No. 2, Basyang forces class suspension

Track of Tropical Storm Basyang. Image from DOST / Pagasa

Cebu City was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 on Friday, February 6, as Tropical Storm Basyang maintained its strength and continued to affect Central Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Signal No. 2 over Cebu City and other parts of central and southern Cebu as of 5 a.m., warning of gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kilometers per hour within the next 24 hours.

In response, Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the temporary suspension of all in-person classes in Cebu City for February 6, following the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

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Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

A photo taken along Osmeña Boulevard on the rainy afternoon of August 1, 2025, when a strong downpour hit Cebu City. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero [FILE PHOTO]

Cebuanos had been asked to prepare for heavy rainfall causing serious flooding and landslides on Friday, February 6, due to Tropical Storm Basyang and shear line, the state weather bureau reported.

In its daily rainfall forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said at least 200 millimeters of moderate to occasionally heavy rain would be expected in the province today.

A separate flood advisory warned of possible flooding in several waterways, including the rivers and tributaries of Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku.

Pagasa advised local disaster risk reduction and management units to remain alert for possible flash floods and landslides, urging the evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas.

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WARNING PIT-OS RESIDENTS TO PREPARE FOR BASYANG

SIGNAL NO. 2 KANING MGA DAPITA SA CEBU

200MM NGA UWAN EXPECTED KARONG ADLAWA

TS Basyang: It maintains strength as it traverses Agusan del Norte

Track of Tropical Storm Basyang. Image from DOST / Pagasa

Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) continues to traverse Agusan del Norte and continues to maintain its strength on Friday morning. This is according to the state weather bureau.

The tropical storm was last spotted in the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical and Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 2 a.m. bulletin.

Pagasa said Basyang is currently moving west northwestward at 25 km per hour (kph), while carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

“On the forecast track, the center of Bastang will continue to traverse Agusan del Norte, then will emerge over Bohol Sea this morning,” said Pagasa.

“Between this morning and afternoon, Basyang may pass close or make another landfall over Bohol and southern portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental. Afterwards, it will emerge over Sulu Sea, pass close Cuyo Islands, and cross the northern portion of Palawan,” it added.

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Cebu ramps up storm preparations as Basyang nears

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has ramped up emergency preparations on Thursday, February 5, as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang strengthened offshore.

The approaching storm prompted heightened alerts, class suspensions, transport measures, and large-scale relief readiness across the province. Authorities made moves to mitigate potential impacts.

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TS Basyang slightly intensifies, more areas in Cebu under Signal No. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang (international name: Penha) has slightly intensified as it barrels towards Eastern Mindanao on Thursday, February 5.

As a result, more areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) system, including portions of southern Cebu.

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ORANGE RAINFALL RAISED IN CEBU

MORE AREAS IN SOUTH CEBU UNDER STORM SIGNAL NO. 2

CITY PERSONNEL ALERTING RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS IN SITIO TABOK, PIT-OS

TS BASYANG MOVES CLOSER TO VISAYAS

LIST: Cancelled sea trips from Cebu due to TS Basyang

Travel plans out of Cebu were disrupted as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang prompted sea trip cancellations. Shipping operators began halting trips to ensure passenger safety.

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STRANDED PASSENGERS HIT 632

TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Hundreds of passengers and dozens of sea vessels were left stranded across ports in Central Visayas on Thursday, February 5, as maritime operations were suspended due to Tropical Storm Basyang.

The Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) reported that 448 passengers were stranded as of Thursday morning after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) Nos. 1 and 2 were raised over parts of the Visayas, prompting strict sea travel restrictions.

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Signal No. 2 up in southern Cebu as Basyang accelerates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several areas in southern Cebu on Thursday, February 5, have been placed under Storm Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) accelerates toward Eastern Mindanao.

The state weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 in Samboan, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Ginatilan, Alegria, Dalaguete, Boljoon, Alcoy, Santander, Argao, and Badian.

Areas placed under Signal No. 2 will experience strong winds with speeds ranging from 66 to 80 kilometers per hour (kph), which have the potential to cause damage to properties, and are expected to arrive within 36 hours.

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SIGNAL NO. 2 NA SA SOUTHERN CEBU

WAY BIYAHE TUNGOD NI BASYANG

SAROK FESTIVAL SA PEBRERO 7 NA SAULOGON

COAST GUARD SA CV ANDAM NA

NIULI GIKAN SA CHINA TUNGOD NI BASYANG

CEBU CLASSES SUSPENDED DUE TO BASYANG

BasyangPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Feb. 5

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) as of February 5, 2026. | DOST-Pagasa photo

Face-to-face classes in the entire island province of Cebu have been cancelled on Thursday, February 5, due to threats of Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha).

On Thursday, Acting Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco issued Executive Order (EO) No. 5, declaring the suspension of in-person classes in all levels for both public and private schools throughout the province to give students and faculty time to prepare for the incoming storm.

“The national weather bureau has advised public disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to take all necessary measures to protect life and property, as forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas and impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Soco explained in his EO.

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Talisay City: Manipis Road closed at night due to storm, landslide threat

A rockfall incident that occured in Sitio Telepono, Brgy. Manipis, Talisay City, Cebu, last December 12, 2025. Starting Feb. 5, 2026, Manipis Road will be closed at night due to Tropical Storm Basyang and the threat of a landslide in the area. | Photo courtesy of CT-TODA

Authorities have ordered the temporary nighttime closure of Manipis Road in Talisay City, Cebu, starting Thursday, February 5, as a precaution against possible landslides and rockfalls amid the approaching Tropical Storm Basyang.

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) announced that the stretch of Manipis Road, also known as the Cebu–Toledo Wharf Road, would be closed daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

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Signal No. 1 up in Cebu as Basyang intensifies into tropical storm

Signal No. 1 up in Cebu as Basyang intensifies into tropical storm. (Courtesy of DOST-PAGASA)

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 has been raised in areas in the Visayas such as Cebu as Basyang intensifies into a tropical storm and is forecast to gradually strengthen while over the Philippine Sea, said the weather bureau on Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Basyang is now located 560 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is moving westward at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

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Authorities to close Manipis Road starting Thursday night, Feb. 5

Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes amid Tropical Storm Basyang

CDN File Photo

Cebu City has suspended all face-to-face classes on Thursday, February 5, as a precautionary measure amid the possible adverse effects of Tropical Storm Basyang.

The suspension was ordered by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. upon the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), following updated weather advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

City officials said the move aims to protect students, teachers, and school personnel from potential hazards such as heavy rainfall and flooding.

The class suspension applies to all levels, including early childhood, elementary, secondary, tertiary, technical-vocational, and graduate programs, and covers both public and private schools within the city.

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LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to Basyang

CDN Digital file photo

More areas in Cebu have canceled classes for Thursday, February 5, and Friday, February 6, due to the threat of Tropical Depression Basyang.

The following localities have suspended in-person classes in all levels, both for public and private schools.

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Cebu City blue alert in place ahead of TD Basyang

Cebu City has been placed on blue alert status as local disaster officials step up preparedness measures ahead of the possible effects of Tropical Depression Basyang.

The weather system is forecast to traverse parts of the Visayas in the coming days.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) ordered the alert following a coordination meeting on Wednesday, February 4, attended by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., amid updated weather advisories from the state weather bureau.

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SIGNAL NO. 1 UP IN PARTS OF VISAYAS DUE TO TD BASYANG

TD ‘BASYANG’ AT EAST OF SURIGAO DEL SUR — PAGASA

PANGANDAM NI BASYANG

Basyang stops sea trips from Cebu to Mindanao

Several sea trips from Cebu were suspended on Wednesday, February 4, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ordered a halt in vessel movements due to rough to very rough sea conditions brought by Tropical Depression Basyang.

The Coast Guard Station Central Cebu on Wednesday issued Sea Travel Advisory No. 0226-001 following the severe weather bulletin from Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration). The forecast hoisted storm signals over several provinces in Mindanao.

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TD BASYANG: ARGAO SUSPENDS CLASSES FOR 2 DAYS

SOGOD, CEBU SUSPENDS CLASSES DUE TO TD BASYANG

Basyang to bring heavy rains in Central Visayas

Tropical depression ‘Basyang’ enters PAR

Tropical Depression Basyang is expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds over Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, February 4.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau spotted Basyang 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph.

While the center of the tropical depression remains over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao, its wide circulation and interaction with the northeast monsoon or amihan) are already expected to affect large portions of the Visayas, including Cebu, Pagasa said.

In turn, they warned that heavy rains might be experienced in Cebu and neighboring provinces as Basyang would move closer and eventually would traverse Central and Western Visayas this Friday, February 6.

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BASYANG MAGDA OG UWAN SA SUGBO

Signal No. 1 in Surigao del Sur due to Basyang – Pagasa

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over southern parts of Surigao del Sur as tropical depression Basyang moves west southwestward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Pagasa located Basyang’s center at about 895 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, moving at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts reaching 70 kph.

The state weather bureau hoisted Signal No. 1 over the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, including Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig, and Lianga.

Under this signal, winds of 39 to 61 kph may bring minimal to minor threats to life and property, Pagasa warned.

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FORECAST SA UWAN

TD Basyang: Heavy rains expected in Eastern Samar, 13 other areas

Courtesy of Pagasa via PNA

At least 14 areas in the country are expected to experience heavy rains today and Thursday as Tropical Depression ‘Basyang’ enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

This was according to the weather bureau on Tuesday evening.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Basyang would make landfall over eastern Mindanao or the southern portion of Eastern Visayas by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Heavy rains will be experienced over Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

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NO CLASSES

PAGASA: HEAVY RAINS SEEN IN CEBU AS TD BASYANG NEARS

PAGASA: BASYANG MAY BRING STRONG WINDS, ROUGH SEAS IN VISAYAS

LIST: Class suspensions in Visayas due to #Basyang

Several areas in the Visayas have suspended in-person classes for Wednesday, February 4, and for Thursday, February 5, as the region braces for Tropical Depression Basyang.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3, the following localities have cancelled classes to give students and teachers time to prepare for the incoming bad weather.

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Basyang enters PAR

Pagasa said Tropical Depression “Basyang” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3, with tropical cyclone bulletins set to begin at 11 p.m

No classes in Danao due to Basyang

The low-pressure area (LPA) currently located outside the country may likely develop into a tropical depression, with the possibility of affecting Central Visayas.

“There’s a high chance for the LPA to develop into a tropical depression, and based on our latest forecasts, it will possibly traverse northeastern Mindanao or the Visayas area,” Eclarino told CDN Digital in an interview.

As of Tuesday, the LPA was spotted 1,350 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

It is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 24 hours. Should it develop into a tropical depression, it will be assigned the local name ‘Basyang.’

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