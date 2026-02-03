Integrated infra to solve Cebu’s water woes, clean Pasil market – group

Pasil Fish Market | Image from Cebu Live

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The large tarpaulins that were installed in parts of Cebu City to conceal floating garbage and ‘visible pollution’ managed to hide the sight of undisposed wastes from visiting ASEAN 2026 delegates.

However, the temporary cover failed to also conceal the foul odor and other sanitation problems that came with the accumulation of these wastes, according to Nathaniel Chua, the convenor of the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA).

Chua said that the need to hide wastes at the vicinity of the Pasil Fish Market could have been avoided if there was enough water supply for use in cleaning.

READ: Cebu’s water woes: Stable power supply to help address problems – CERA

To prevent a repeat of the incident, CERA is urging the city government and utility providers to adopt an integrated infrastructure strategy to safeguard the water supply provided by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and address long-standing sanitation issues in Brgy. Pasil and at the vicinity of the South Road Properties (SRP).

Chua said that the “unmanaged waste at the Pasil Fish Port continued to pose serious public health and environmental risks.”

READ: Waste, power crisis continue to hound Metro Cebu – local group

ASEAN 2026

Last month, ASEAN delegates were in Cebu for the ASEAN Tourism Forum.

During their visit, large tarpaulins were installed believed “to conceal floating garbage and visible pollution in the area,” Chua said.

“While these boards hide the sight of waste, they do nothing to address foul odors, bacterial contamination, or underlying sanitation problems,” he added.

Chua added that during the ASEAN’s Special Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (Special SOME), discussions were made on the importance of “system reliability,” putting emphasis on the need for distribution utilities to provide non-interruptible power lines for critical facilities, including MCWD pumping stations.

According to Chua, having a reliable power supply “is essential to maintaining consistent water pressure and preventing contamination.”

READ: Fixing critical PH water system

Sanitation system

Meanwhile, Chua is proposing for the Cebu City government to seek funding aid from the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) to fund the construction of a modern fish port facility that is equipped with industrial-grade sanitation systems and dedicated waste management.

“Such a facility would protect public health while also creating new revenue streams for the city,” he said.

In addition, he said that a plan to relocate the “Bagsakan” wholesale hub near the Mambaling Flyover would be “a critical step toward correcting the chronic mismanagement at the Pasil Fish Port.”

“Moving operations away from the informal and poorly monitored Pasil site would enable efficient market fee collection, stricter sanitation enforcement, and improved regulatory oversight,” Chua said.

He mentioned of reports about some vendors occasionally using seawater that they fetch near the Pasil Fish Port to clean the fish that they sell.

“This water is often contaminated with human and animal waste,” he said.

Chua said this kind of a practice that could have been avoided if there was a high-pressure water supply from MCWD that the vendors could use.

Contamination

When water pressure drops, there is the risk of contamination.

Chua said that since the fish market lacked a wastewater treatment facility, “untreated fish blood, scales, and organic waste were discharged directly into the sea, driving fecal coliform levels to as high as 27 million MPN per 100 milliliters.”

“When MCWD pumping pressure drops, contaminants can infiltrate water pipelines, compromising the safety of fish products and increasing the risk of E. coli entering the food chain,” he said.

Chua said that the water from MCWD remains vulnerable due to the poor coordination between utilities.

“Power fluctuations reduce pumping pressure, creating vacuums that can draw pathogens from polluted groundwater in Pasil into the distribution system,” he said.

But the threat may be addressed if the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) and MCWD are able to finalize an agreement for the establishment of non-interruptible power lines for critical pumping stations.

“This measure would help ensure water safety, protect public health, and secure revenue-generating operations against grid instability,” he said.

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