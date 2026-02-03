Bulacan cop killing: P1-M bounty offered for arrest of suspects
MANILA, Philippines — A P1-million reward was placed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the arrest of the suspects in the killing of Bulacan police officer Staff Sgt. Renato Casauay Jr.
Initial police investigation previously identified the primary suspect in the Bulacan cop killing as a certain Julian Salamat (also known as Mon), who is still at large
“I am announcing a P1-million reward for information leading to the arrest of Mon Salamat and company,” DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a press briefing in Camp Crame on Tuesday.
He later noted that six more individuals are at large, alongside Salamat.
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Casauay was found dead in a septic tank in the backyard of a house in a Malolos City village early morning on Jan. 31, a week after he was last seen alive.
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