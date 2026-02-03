Prepare teams for dead, missing amid storms —DILG

Typhoons Tino and Uwan affected more than 13 million people. These include residents along the Mananga River in Talisay City. | Presidential Communications Office file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In preparation for upcoming typhoons, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the establishment and activation of local clusters for the management of dead and missing persons (MDM).

In a statement on Monday, February 2, the agency stressed the importance of clear coordination among local government units (LGUs), national agencies, and disaster response partners.

“By strengthening MDM clusters at all levels, the DILG aims to ensure that disaster response remains organized, compassionate, and responsive to the needs of affected communities and families,” part of their statement read.

READ: LPA likely to turn into tropical depression, threatens Central Visayas

Aligning preparedness

The agency cited Memorandum Circular No. 2026-003. The circular directed LGUs and partner agencies to organize and operationalize local clusters before, during, and after disasters.

These MDM clusters are expected to align preparedness plans and support response and recovery efforts. Further, they are expected to coordinate closely with Incident Command Posts during operations.

READ: 2 to 8 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in early 2026 — Pagasa

The DILG also directed local teams to work with search, rescue, and retrieval units. This would support field operations and validate data, including cases involving foreign nationals.

Local clusters will only be deactivated once all reported cases are confirmed and correctly reflected in official situation reports, the agency said.

Upcoming tropical cyclones

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) previously reported that two to eight tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the first half of 2026.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026

The bureau forecast zero to one tropical cyclone per month from January to April. It projected a rise in tropical cyclone activity in May and June.

These were reported during the state weather bureau’s 191st climate forum on December 18, 2025.

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