Erwin Tulfo is new Senate foreign affairs chair

Senator Erwin Tulfo. | Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Erwin Tulfo is now the new chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

At the Senate’s Monday plenary session, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri moved to elect Tulfo as the new chairperson of the chamber’s panel on foreign affairs, replacing Sen. Imee Marcos.

Zubiri’s motion, having received no objection, was subsequently approved by Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

READ: Sen. Imee Marcos to be replaced as foreign affairs chairperson

Shortly after the motion was approved, Marcos made a manifestation on the floor.

“I extend my gratitude to all the consulates, embassies, and offices that were generous with their support and welcome—most especially the Department of Foreign Affairs, which stood as my partner throughout three and a half years of international engagement,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“With pride and sincerity, I report to the nation what we have accomplished during my tenure as Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Every achievement is the result of the pro-Filipino service of a Senate that believed in my capability,” she added.

Marcos said she hopes the next chairperson of the committee will be more dynamic and productive for the welfare of the Senate and the Filipino people.

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson confirmed that Marcos is set to be replaced by Tulfo as head of the panel.

When asked why the change was necessary, Lacson said the panel is a major and significant committee that is normally reserved for the majority bloc.

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