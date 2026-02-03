Frasco dares Tulfo amid criticisms of ‘self promotion’ 

Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco responding to queries during the Senate hearing of the Committee on Tourism on February 3, 2026. Among the concerns raised were photos indicating of alleged ‘self-promotion’ of Frasco as the Philippine tourism sector continues to struggle. | Screenshot from Senate of the Philippines livestream

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco, on Tuesday, February 3, pushed back against Senator Raffy Tulfo’s warnings over perceived self-promotion, asking pointedly if she should refrain from visiting tourist destinations altogether.

The exchange unfolded during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, where public concerns about her appearances in tourism materials were raised.

“If it is the pleasure of the Senator that I no longer visit our destinations or that there will be no coverage of the same. We can take that into serious consideration,” Frasco told Tulfo.

READ: DOT denies role in magazine feature of Frasco, flags false claims

Frasco is currently facing public backlash for allegedly using her image in magazine covers and promotional materials while the Philippine tourism sector struggles to recover from pandemic setbacks.

But the Cabinet member has reiterated that she has no direct involvement in magazines and other publication materials featuring her portraits alongside Philippine destinations.

‘Self-promotion’

On Tuesday’s hearing, Tulfo suggested that local models or community representatives could be used instead.

The senator’s office cited public complaints that promotional materials should focus more on destinations and local communities rather than the department head.

READ: DOT Chief Frasco: I still enjoy the trust and support of national gov’t

Such concerns were relayed to his action center by citizens worried about the emphasis on Frasco’s image, Tulfo noted.

“It’s not about you personally, ma’am… I’m not saying, ma’am, that your presence is not legit. Okay? What I’m saying is yung presence mo doon yung sa picture na iyan, it doesn’t fit in sa taste ng mga Pilipino na nakakita po niyan,” the Senator explained.

(It’s not about you personally, ma’am…I’m not saying, ma’am, that your presence is not legit. Okay? What I’m saying is your presence there, that picture, it doesn’t fit in to the taste of the Filipinos who see that.)

“Kaya nga po bina-bash po kayo hanggang sa pumunta po sila sa action center ko para magreklamo nung malaman nila magkakaroon ng hearing ng ganito,” he added.

READ: The Frasco story: Friction created by reform

(That is why you are bashed to the extent that they would go at my action center to complain when they learned that there would be a hearing like this.)

Frasco responded by providing context for the photos in question.

She explained that the images were taken during the Philippine Experience Program Heritage Culture and Arts Caravan in Sorsogon and South Cotabato, aimed at boosting tourism packages, circuits, and local attention for destinations.

“Our documentation proves that my presence was legitimate,” she said.

READ: ‘More hassle than fun’: Philippines struggles to draw tourists

Additionally, Frasco defended her role, saying that the Department of Tourism continues to promote destinations across the country despite limited resources.

She also suggested that the department would be happy to provide Tulfo’s office with promotional materials that exclude her image if that would address public concerns.

In the meantime, Frasco also clarified that she would not be running for any national office in 2028.

“I’m not running for any national position, and therefore, any accusation of self-promotion would fall flat because I am not running. There would be no reason for me to promote myself,” she said.

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