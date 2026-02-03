Senate presidency offered to Legarda by coup plotters – Lacson

Sen. Loren Legarda

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson disclosed on Tuesday, February 3, an alleged foiled attempt to entice Sen. Loren Legarda with the Senate presidency.

But when coup plotters failed to convince her, they turned the table on her and claimed she volunteered to help them gather support, Lacson said on X.

He called this false narrative against Legarda “malicious” and “sadistic.”

“After dangling the Senate presidency to her, they are now floating the falsehood that it was Sen. Loren who volunteered to recruit warm bodies to pave the way for a new Senate majority. It is not only malicious. It is sadistic,” Lacson said.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed getting the same information that his position had been dangled to Legarda.

“That was what reached us,” Sotto said in a Viber message when asked about Lacson’s statement.

Legarda was supposedly approached by minority senators, according to Sotto, still citing information they received.

“She was being convinced. She refused,” the Senate chief said in another Viber message on Monday.

The Inquirer has already reached out to Legarda to confirm this but has yet to get a reply as of writing.

Although on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano already admitted that there have been discussions about the direction of the Senate leadership.

“But as of today, we don’t have that 13 [votes] yet,” Cayetano said.

Sotto, meanwhile, surmised that his being strict with budget insertions as well as the changes in committee chairmanships could have been a source of discontent among some senators.

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