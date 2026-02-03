SM J Mall caps Sinulog with faith-themed fashion show “Vested in Devotion: The Runway Edition”

Faith and fashion converged at SM J Mall as it staged “Vested in Devotion: The Runway Edition,” a fashion show presented in collaboration with Clothes for Life, held on January 31 at The Atrium, Upper Ground.

“Vested in Devotion” reflects SM J Mall’s continued effort to create experiences that go beyond shopping.

The runway event marked the grand culmination of SM J Mall’s AweSM Cebu experience in celebration of the Sinulog festivities.

Design rooted in devotion

Rooted in Cebu’s deep spiritual traditions, “Vested in Devotion” showed how fashion can tell powerful stories. Each collection reflected personal and cultural influences shaped by faith, expressed through modern silhouettes, with symbolic textures and thoughtful tailoring adding depth.

Together, the designs formed a presentation that felt both meaningful and visually striking, resonating with fashionistas and devotees alike.

Featured were Cebu-based designers Philip Rodriguez, Philipp Tampus, Marichu Tan, Jean Paul Cabigon, Alejandro Godinez, Bree Esplanada, Dexter Alazas, King Rosales, Loremer Villareal, Ren Manabat, Steff Terado, Valerie Alvez, Wendell Quisido, Protacio Empaces, and Sarah Tutor, each bringing a distinct creative voice to the runway.

Championing purpose-driven fashion and local talent

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Protacio Empaces, President of Clothes for Life, shared that the collaboration with SM J Mall was rooted in finding meaningful ways to celebrate faith during the Sinulog season.

“We met and discussed the event earlier this January, which made it especially timely, as January is a very big celebration in Cebu in the name of the Holy Child Jesus,” Empaces said. “Even though we are a bit far from Cebu City, we can still celebrate that connection—by reflecting on how the Sto. Niño was brought here and the influence of Christianity through the expression of making clothes.”

When asked how the theme of faith and devotion was translated into the runway presentation, Empaces shared that the process came naturally, guided by culture rather than conscious intention.

“It’s very cultural. It’s already in our subconscious. In anything we do, our faith is reflected. Sometimes I only realize after finishing a design that it mirrors the beliefs of Cebu’s churches.”

He also emphasized the importance of purpose-driven fashion and supporting local designers.

“The industry has suffered enough from imported clothes. It’s important to show the public that our local designers are capable of creating beautiful pieces. Supporting local designers means supporting our own economy.”

Experience more at SM J Mall

“Vested in Devotion” reflects SM J Mall’s continued effort to create experiences that go beyond shopping. By showcasing local designers, the mall continues to position itself as a space where Cebuano talent and everyday life connect.

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