EXPLAINER: 12 Minglanilla officials suspended; what’s next?

Minglanilla town hall. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Minglanilla’s municipal government is facing what many described as an unprecedented power vacuum after the suspension of no less than 12 of its officials, including Mayor Rajiv Enad and Vice Mayor Lani Peña.

The one-year preventive suspension, which took effect last Monday, February 2, has raised questions about who will run day-to-day operations and how public services will continue uninterrupted.

But under Philippine law and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) policies, measures are in place to prevent what officials call “paralysis” in local governance.

“This is to ensure an uninterrupted delivery of basic services to local constituents,” said Jesus Sastrillo Jr., director of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Cebu province (DILG-Cebu).

Temporary leadership

When a mayor and vice mayor are suspended, the highest-ranking member of the Sangguniang Bayan, or municipal council, automatically assumes the powers and functions of the mayor.

In the case of Minglanilla, with its two top officials suspended, the first councilor, Lheslen Enad, will take the role of acting mayor.

Lheslen, the wife of Rajiv, will assume the mayoralty post automatically.

However, filling in the vacancy for the vice mayor and the councilors requires a formal designation order from the President of the Philippines, endorsed through the DILG Secretary, according to Sastrillo.

“This process ensures legality and continuity while respecting political representation,” he said.

The process also involves certification from the highest political party in the municipality, which then submits the nomination for the President’s approval through the DILG.

Enad and the 11 suspended officials ran under the Nacionalista Party.

“We (have already) coordinated with (Talisay City) Mayor Samsam Gullas. They will be the ones to process it, and they are waiting for the documents to be submitted through channels,” said Sastrillo.

Fast track

To prevent the fallout from adversely impacting the delivery of basic government services and programs, the Cebu province office of DILG also assured the public that they are facilitating the temporary change of leadership as soon as possible.

“Even today, we will submit the special report and endorse it to the secretary through the channel through RD Leocadio Trovela, our regional director. But we are requesting to expedite the selection and nomination of their temporary endorsement and nominees so we can facilitate,” explained Sastrillo.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality and home to roughly 155,000 people.

Lheslen Enad speaks

On her first day as acting mayor, Tuesday, February 3, Lheslen addressed Minglanilla residents and assured them that public service will continue despite the political shake-up.

“This is not easy. As a wife, this hurts. But as a public servant, my duty is clear. Minglanillahanons will continue to receive the same kind of service they have always received under Mayor Rajiv. Public service will not stop,” she said in a statement.

“The protection of our people and the welfare of Minglanilla remain my priority. To our constituents, I hear you. You can expect steady leadership, fair decisions, and honest service. There will be no drama. Only work for the people. God sees everything. We leave the rest to Him,” she added.

But DILG-Cebu pointed out that the role of acting mayor has its limits. While Lheslen can sign contracts in order to keep processes and operations running, she cannot suspend, dismiss, or appoint officials for a month.

“She can perform appointment, suspension, and dismissal after 30 days,” said Sastrillo.

What this means for residents

Despite the suspension, municipal department heads continue to perform their functions, DILG-Cebu pointed out, adding that the suspension only affects certain elected officials.

In other words, basic services such as health, sanitation, and social welfare will continue without interruption.

However, matters requiring legislative action, such as passing new ordinances or approving budgets, will be temporarily limited until the designated acting officials assume full authority.

Moving forward

DILG-Cebu confirmed that it is processing all documents for designation and will soon submitted them for approval to the President through official channels.

The goal is to finalize the temporary leadership structure quickly so that municipal operations can continue smoothly.

“This is a one-year suspension, and we are closely coordinating to ensure the municipality continues functioning efficiently. Our priority is public service, and all measures are being taken to prevent governance paralysis,” Sastrillo reiterated.

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