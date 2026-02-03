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Mallworld

Ayala Malls Central Bloc hosts The Valenshow for its first time out of Metro Manila!

- February 03, 2026

Get ready to experience the chaos live! The Dogshow Divas are bringing their signature wit and unfiltered humor to Cebu for a historic Valentine’s Day special at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s with a partner or your fellow “ka-dogshow,” it’s bound to be a core memory.

For the first time ever, the Divas are stepping outside Metro Manila for their second-ever live show.

This isn’t just a standard podcast; fans can expect a full-scale Comedy Variety Show packed with segments that showcase why they’ve become a digital sensation.

Ayala Central Bloc

To ensure the best atmosphere for comedy and connection, there will be a strict no-phones policy during the show. This is all about being present in the moment (and keeping the tea truly exclusive). The Activity Center will be closed to seal in the tea, so make sure you get your entry passes for the show!

Ayala Central Bloc
Ayala Central Bloc

Check out the mechanics in the photos below to secure your Entry Pass and Meet & Greet Pass. Please note that this event is strictly for ages 18 and above only.

Don’t miss the chance to see the Divas live at The Bloc. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s with a partner or your fellow “ka-dogshow,” it’s bound to be a core memory.

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