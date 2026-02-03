‘Binombahay sa Dalaguete’ stakes vacant WBO Youth flyweight crown

One of the highlights during the weigh-in of Engkwentro 17: Binombahay sa Dalaguete on Wednesday, February 4. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Angelus “Pitbull” Pilapil is bracing for the toughest test of his young career as the unbeaten ARQ Boxing Stable standout squares off with South Korea’s Dae San Yun in a 10-round clash for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth flyweight title.

The title bout headlines Engkwentro 17: Binombahay sa Dalaguete on Wednesday, February 4, at the Dalaguete Sports and Cultural Center.

The free-to-the-public boxing showcase, presented by the Dalaguete local government unit led by Mayor Bembie Tambis in partnership with ARQ Sports Promotions, gets underway at 7 p.m.

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Pilapil, 22, is looking to extend his unblemished 6-0 record, highlighted by three knockouts, while making his first bid for a championship belt.

Standing in his way is the rugged Yun, who brings a 4-2-2 record with one knockout and has vowed to spoil the Cebuano’s title ambitions.

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Both fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-in on Tuesday, February 3, with Pilapil checking in at 111.6 pounds and Yun at 110.8.

Also present at the weigh-in were Mayor Tambis, WBO Asia Pacific chairman Leon Panoncillo, WBO international judge Edward Ligas, and Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Dalaguete president and town councilor Bobby Robert Tambis.

“Akong ikasaad nga nindot gyud nga duwa akong ipakita. Dili ko makasaad nga naay matumba, pero akong paninguhaon nga modaog gyud ko ug knockout,” said Pilapil, promising an exciting fight for the hometown crowd.

(I promise to give you a good fight. I cannot commit for a knockdown, but I will try my best to win via knockout.)

Yun, however, made it clear he didn’t travel all the way from South Korea just to fall short.

“I trained to win this figh, and the result will prove it,” Yun said, adding that he is aiming for a knockout within three rounds.

UNDERCARD

The undercard features several explosive matchups, including Speedy Boy Acope (6-2, 4 KOs) against Allan Alberca (13-9, 8 KOs), and Berland “Thunder” Robles (12-1, 5 KOs) versus Clyde Azarcon (17-18-1, 6 KOs).

Rhonvex Capuloy (13-4-3, 10 KOs) of Big Yellow Gym also sees action against veteran journeyman Jason Tinampay.

Rounding out the fight card are bouts featuring Dalaguete pride Marvin Magos against Marjohn Piencenaves of Talisay City, and Carl “The Machine” Penedo versus Jovel Siervo.

The curtain-raiser is set for 7 p.m.

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