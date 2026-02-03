China eyes changing world order as US retreats from int’l bodies

Beijing is seeking to portray itself as a responsible stabilizing power, especially contrasted with what it calls the US ‘hegemonism.’ | Xinhua, Picture Alliance photo / Wu Xiaoling

In January, the same month the United States announced its withdrawal from 66 multilateral organizations, China hosted leaders from Canada, Finland and Britain.

“The international order is under great strain,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for efforts to “build an equal and orderly multipolar world,” as the two met in Beijing on January 29.

The message is not new in China’s diplomatic rhetoric but has become more pronounced amid US disengagement from multilateral institutions.

READ: US vs China: The clash of the titans

US’ withdrawals under Trump

The US is notably abandoning many initiatives focusing on climate change, labor and migration — areas President Donald Trump has characterized as “woke” initiatives “contrary to the interests” of the country.

At the same time, China remains a member of most of these multilateral organizations and is gaining broader global recognition.

A recent international survey found that respondents across 21 countries, including 10 European Union member states, expect China’s global influence to grow over the next decade, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.

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“The power gap [between China and the US] was much clearer in the past… but now it’s getting closer and closer,” Claus Soong, an analyst at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), told DW.

“The US is still the most powerful nation in the world, but China is catching up very quickly.”

China courts Global South

The Global South, which encompasses developing and emerging economies around the world, has long played a central role in China’s global strategy. One of the most visible efforts is China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013 as a vast infrastructure investment program to expand the country’s influence across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

“A leader needs followers to support or to justify its leadership,” Soong said, adding that support from Global South is “the breaking point” for China in the face of Western containment.

Earlier this year, China released a series of data pointing to economic resilience despite growing pressure from the United States under the second Trump administration. The figures include 5% economic growth in 2025 and a record trade surplus in the same year. The positive numbers were reportedly driven in large part by exports to non-US markets, particularly across Southeast Asia.

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But China’s strategy also comes with risks and limitations. In recent years, China has scaled back the BRI from large, capital-intensive infrastructure projects to smaller, more targeted investments as financial risks rise and partner countries worry about taking on too much debt.

“[The] economy is a key question. How sustained was China’s economy? What else is China ready to give in to other countries?” Soong said.

Authoritarian synergy on global stage

China’s close ties with Russia and North Korea have also raised concerns about the impact of deepening authoritarian partnerships on the world stage.

Xi met with Russian and North Korean leaders during a military parade in Beijing last year, underscoring China’s political and security alignment with the two neighboring nations.

Sabine Mokry, a researcher at the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg, said each of China’s authoritarian partners serves a different purpose.

“The Chinese government is trying to assess what it can get from each regime,” she said.

Observers can see one tangible outcome of such coordination during the United Nations General Assembly. China has increasingly voted in alignment with its allies, particularly on human rights and Ukraine-related resolutions.

READ: America and China: A tale of two systems

Still, Mokry noted that the partnership remains largely transactional, driven more by shared opposition to the US rather than by a value-based alignment.

“If there’s an opportunity to portray the fact that they work together, they will obviously take it. But on real substance, there is still deep-seated mistrust,” she told DW.

No rush to replace US

China has been emphasizing a narrative in recent years that it is a responsible stabilizing power, particularly in contrast to what it calls the US “hegemonism.”

But analysts believe Beijing’s ultimate goal is not to replace the US-led world order with a Chinese version. Instead, the primary goal of the Chinese government appears to be to ensure that the Chinese Communist Party remains in power.

“It’s not a take-over-the-world kind of ambition,” Mokry told DW. He emphasized that China’s motive “always has to be seen from the lens of regime survival.”

She used Trump’s first presidency, from 2016 to 2020, as an example, during which the US also withdrew from several international organizations. At the time, despite expectations that China would step in to fill the leadership vacuum, China largely refrained from claiming those positions.

Soong, the MERICS researcher shared a similar view, saying that China is unlikely to assume leadership across all institutions the United States has exited, except where doing so aligns directly with its national security interests.

One example is China’s influence within the World Health Organization, where Taiwan, the island China claims as its own territory, remains excluded. The US has repeatedly cited the exclusion of Taiwan, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the reason for its withdrawal from the UN agency.

Pushing US out of Asia

Analysts argue that this selective engagement underscores China’s broader aim: not to dominate the global system, but to reduce US influence in regions it views as strategically vital, notably the Asia-Pacific.

In recent months, China has intensified military activity around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, where tensions have flared with the Philippines over territorial claims from both sides.

“Beijing would be extremely pleased if they could just do whatever they want in Asia,” said Mokry, adding that the US engagement in the region remains so “fundamental” that “it’s not that easy to change.”

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Yuchen Li East Asia correspondent covering China and Taiwan

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