Liloan man attacks pregnant partner, lands in detention

INQUIRER.net infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Liloan, Cebu, on Monday, February 2, after he allegedly assaulted his live-in partner who is two months pregnant.

The suspect, identified by police as alias “King,” was arrested at around 12:36 p.m. in Purok Sambag, Barangay Catarman, hours after the incident was reported to Liloan Municipal Police Station.

READ: Anti-crime operations yield ₱2.4M in drugs, 252 arrests across Cebu in one month

Assault reported by victim

Police said the victim, alias “Anne,” 24, personally went to the police station at around 10:35 a.m. to report the assault.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. after the victim told the suspect she needed to go to her residence to retrieve clothes before reporting for work.

READ: Media personality in viral hit-and-run vid faces serious driving charges

Police said the suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated, became angry and violent.

The victim told police that the suspect forcibly pulled her, repeatedly yanked her hair, and caused her to fall onto the road.

She further alleged that the suspect threw away her personal belongings, smashed her tablet on the ground, struck her on the head, and dragged her along the road despite her pleas for him to stop.

Police said the victim complained of body pains and abdominal discomfort following the incident.

Pattern of abuse alleged

Authorities said that the suspect and the victim had been living together for about three years.

In her statement, the victim alleged that she had endured physical abuse from the suspect throughout the span of time they lived together. She added that his violent behavior also affected their children.

Hours later, the suspect was located and arrested by responding officers.

Case build-up ongoing

As of Tuesday, February 3, alias “King” remains detained at the Liloan Municipal Police Station for physical injuries in relation to the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

Police said they are still awaiting the victim’s medical and psychological evaluation for the case filing to proceed.

Authorities added that further investigation is ongoing as they prepare the formal case for court filing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP