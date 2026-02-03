Mandaue tests free ride service for commuters

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano (right) leads officials in the dry run of Mandaue City’s free ride service program. | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City officials joined commuters in a dry run of its Libreng Sakay or free bus ride service on Tuesday, February 3.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said the test run, which took place ahead of the program’s official launch on Wednesday, February 4, enabled them to observe operations and identify areas that need fine-tuning.

READ: Free rides for Mandaue City students, public set to launch in February

During the dry run, two buses plied route 1 from Mandaue City Hall to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) and back.

Student feedback

Students in Mandaue City welcomed the new service.

“Labi na sa mga estudyante, maayo na nga makalibre, dako na kaayo og tabang,” said Kisiahmae Arnaizoga, a college student.

(Especially for students, it is good to have free rides. It really helps.)

READ: Free electric buses, coasters to be rolled out for Cebu City commuters

“Bale ang i-plite, i-snack na lang, makadaginot og gamay,” said Cherry Bautan another college student.

(Instead of paying for our rides, we can use our money to buy snacks. We can save a little.)

The buses passed through Ouano Avenue, S.B. Cabahug Street, A. Soriano Avenue, Plaridel Street, and A.C. Cortes Avenue before reaching UCLM, with the same route covered on the return trip.

Available at peak traffic

The service operates from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with six designated stops. Each bus can accommodate around 20 passengers.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry donated the buses in use in September last year during the term of its then president, Mark Anthony Ynoc.

Ynoc said they wanted to help students and workers, particularly in Mandaue City’s industrial areas.

More buses, additional routes

Ouano said the program aims to help commuters, especially students save on transportation expenses.

“Mao ang atoang tuyo, makahatag og alibyo gamay sa atoang mga constituent labi na sa atoang mga estudyante,” said Ouano.

(This is our intention, to somehow help our constituents especially the students.)

The city government plans to expand the Libreng Sakay Program by deploying more buses and opening new routes to accommodate more passengers.

While the service is open to the public, priority will be given to students and their guardians to help ease transportation costs.

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