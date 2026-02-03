Mandaue employees told to use reusable containers to reduce waste

Mandaue City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar drinks water from a tumbler and supports the resolution promoting the use of reusable bottles over single-use plastic. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Employees of the Mandaue City government are being encouraged to adopt environmentally friendly practices by using tumblers, flasks, and other reusable containers to help reduce waste.

The call follows the passage of a City Council resolution during its session on Monday, February 2, urging all government offices and agencies in Mandaue City to avoid the use of single-use plastic water bottles. The measure encourages employees to bring reusable containers and refill them instead of buying disposable plastic bottles.

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City Councilor Carlo Fortuna, who authored the resolution, said the initiative aims to set an example within government, especially as the city continues to face a garbage crisis. He noted that plastic bottles contribute significantly to waste buildup and stressed the need to reduce disposable plastic use not only at City Hall but also in all local and national government offices in Mandaue.

Fortuna added that the city is also looking into reviewing the implementation of the existing ordinance on single-use plastics, citing observations that some markets and establishments have reverted to using disposable plastic. He said reducing waste remains a priority under the city’s current situation, following the suspension of operations at the Binaliw Landfill after the trash slide incident on January 8.

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Environmental protection a shared responsibility

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar expressed support for the resolution, saying environmental protection is a shared responsibility. She said she personally minimizes plastic use by bringing her own water bottle.

“For me, I am doing my share, to minimize the use of plastics. I’ve been bringing my bottle (flask) ever since,” said Del Mar.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano also backed the initiative, saying he favors the use of reusable water bottles to reduce plastic waste and cut costs.

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While the policy will not be mandatory for now, Ouano said the city will strongly encourage employees to shift to reusable containers, noting that behavioral change takes time.

“We encourage our employees mga mao ila buhaton, magdala og tumbler ug magrefill nalang og tubig,” said Ouano.

He added that similar practices have already been adopted by other local government units and could be replicated in Mandaue City.

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