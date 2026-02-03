Cebu City Council pushes for cease-and-desist order vs Monterrazas de Cebu

This is the upland development in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City Council has approved a proposal requesting the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to issue a cease-and-desist order against the developers of the Monterrazas de Cebu project following reports of their failure to comply with certain permits.

Councilor Sisinio Andales raised the proposal during a regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, after the OBO and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) submitted a joint inspection report to the council.

“They have the authority because they (the developers) failed to comply with the submission of these permits,” Andales said.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why is Monterrazas de Cebu project under a multi-agency probe?

An inspection on Jan. 12, 2026, found that the development lacked a Special Hauling Permit from the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board, despite the off-site transport of large volumes of excavated soil.

CCENRO said the hauling activities violated Section 4 of City Ordinance No. 2115, which requires a permit for the extraction, transport, and disposal of earth materials.

READ: Monterrazas de Cebu: Expert explains risks of upland development

The report added that while tree monitoring was previously handled by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), current developments must comply with City Ordinance No. 2623 regulating the removal of trees from public and private land.

However, CCENRO said it received no tree-cutting permit application from Monterrazas de Cebu for its recent activities.

Findings also showed how the upland project may cause an increase of rainwater runoff due to extensive earth-moving and the removal of vegetation at the site.

READ: Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

Executive session scheduled with developers, agencies

The city council also scheduled an executive session on March 10, 2026, to discuss the development based on the joint inspection.

Expected attendees include CCENRO, OBO, DENR, the City Planning and Development Office, developers of Monterrazas, and officials from Barangay Guadalupe, where the project is located.

READ: Monterrazas denies tree cutting, rejects blame for widespread Cebu flooding

Monterrazas de Cebu is a luxury hillside development in Cebu City that has long faced scrutiny over environmental and public safety concerns.

The city government previously issued a cease-and-desist order against its developer in 2011 and revoked its development permit in 2008 to prevent flooding in nearby low-lying areas.

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