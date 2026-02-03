Talisay restaurant sues crew member after audit flags missing cash

Restaurant managers turned over a 22-year-old fast-food crew member to police on Saturday, January 31. They noticed during an internal audit that money had gone missing from her cashier’s drawer. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charges of qualified theft have been filed against the crew member of a fast-food chain in Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday, February 3.

This developed after police recovered more than ₱50,000 in allegedly stolen cash.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Tine.” They formally charged her following the completion of case records stemming from an internal audit conducted at a fast-food outlet Barangay Linao, Talisay City, on Saturday, January 31.

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Inspection uncovers missing cash

Investigators said restaurant managers discovered the alleged theft during a routine mid-shift closing inspection. Managers noticed that ₱1,835 was missing from the cashier’s drawer assigned to the suspect.

The discrepancy prompted further questioning by branch managers. They subsequently turned the suspect over to police at around 10:30 p.m. the same day.

READ: 100 stolen phones found by Cebu City police via ‘Find My Device’

During police questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted having kept more cash from previous undeclared sales at home.

Authorities later recovered ₱51,290, which police said represented the bulk of the missing funds.

The amount is now in the custody of the arresting managers, pending court proceedings.

Suspect remains detained

Police Staff Sgt. Moreto Sagario Jr. of Talisay City Police Station said the suspect remains detained at the station’s custodial facility as of Tuesday, February 3.

Investigators said the suspect claimed she took the money due to her family’s financial needs.

Police reminded business establishments to continue strict cash-handling audits. They also encouraged employees facing financial difficulties to seek lawful assistance rather than resort to theft.

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