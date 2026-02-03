Court postpones Sarah Discaya, 9 DPWH officials’ pre-trial

Sarah Discaya, shown here in a Sept. 1, 2025 Senate hearing in Pasay City, is facing a malversation charge, among others, over a ₱96.5-million flood control project in Davao Occidental that has been branded a ghost project. | Inquirer File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The court postponed the pre-trial of the charges against Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and nine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.

Discaya and the nine DPWH officials were charged with violating Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and malversation for allegedly being involved in the ₱96.5-million ghost flood control project in Davao Occidental.

The pre-trial was postponed because the court has yet to finish pre-marking the voluminous documents, a process that started on Jan. 27, 2026. There are an estimated 4,000 pages.

Investigating flood control, other infra projects

The court moved the pre-trial to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026, after hearing both the defense and prosecution.

It also gave both parties time to finish the pre-marking on Feb. 4, 5, 11, and 13.

Read also: Discayas to face Tax Court despite three case dismissals

Discaya and her husband Pacifico or “Curlee” are contractors whose various companies have won hundreds of millions worth of flood control, roadwork, and other government infrastructure contracts. Sarah ran for Pasig City mayor in the May 2025 elections but lost to the reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto.

During the pre-trial hearing on Feb. 3, the accused attended through a video conference.

But according to Judge Nelson Leyco, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City, if their presence is needed, they have to be present in the court.

Petition for bail still pending in case against Discaya, DPWH

The court also dismissed the motion for reconsideration filed by lawyer Cornelio Samaniego, legal counsel for one of the accused, for a joint inspection of the revetment project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Samaniego declined to comment when journalists tried asking him a question.

The court will also schedule the petition for bail during the summary hearing after the pre-trial.

Read: Contractor Sarah Discaya turns herself in to NBI

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