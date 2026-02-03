Talisay City road death: Driver released after family settlement

A road crash in Talisay City, Cebu resulted to the death of a motorcycle rider after he collided with a van in Sitio Tangub, Barangay Lagtang on Monday evening, Feb. 2.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The driver of a van involved in a fatal road crash in Talisay City was released from police custody on Tuesday, Feb. 3, after the families of the victim and the driver reached a settlement.

In an interview, Police Staff Sergeant Roberto Eribito of Talisay City Police Station said that the mother and sibling of the deceased motorcycle rider and the driver of the van reached the agreement, with the driver’s employer committing to shoulder the wake and burial expenses and provide financial assistance to the victim’s family.

Fatal crash

The crash happened at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, in Sitio Tangub, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

Based on police investigation, a motorcycle and a van were traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

A witness told police that the motorcycle attempted to overtake a tricycle and swerved into the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with the oncoming van.

The motorcycle rider sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC) by first responders but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The van driver was initially arrested following the crash. Authorities brought the vehicle to Talisay City Police Station for documentation and possible filing of charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Driver released

Eribito said the settlement reached by the parties led to the driver’s release and halted the filing of charges.

Following the crash, the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority reminded motorists to overtake only when road markings allow it and when no oncoming vehicles are present, stressing the need for caution, especially at night.

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