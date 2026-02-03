PH Women’s Chess tilt: WIM Galas leads; slow start for Cebu bets

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Woman International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas surged to the early lead after two rounds, while Cebu’s entries stumbled out of the gate as the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship wrapped up its first two days on Tuesday, February 3, in Bulacan.

Galas, a mainstay of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), swept the opening rounds to sit atop the standings in the 15-player field composed of the country’s top female woodpushers.

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She opened her campaign with a win over seventh seed Heart Padilla of Iba, Zambales. Galas then followed through, downing Woman National Master (WNM) Kate Nicole Ordizo of Alaminos City.

Frayna, Mejia also in top 3

Close behind stands Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna, who also posted two victories but trails Galas on tiebreaks.

Frayna defeated Toledo City’s Apple Rubin in the first round before turning back another Cebuana and UAAP standout, WNM Vic Glysen Derotas, in round two.

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After two rounds Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia of the Toledo Xignex Trojans rounded out the top three.

Cebuanas in the hunt

Mejia collected 1.5 points after beating Cebuana Maria Kristine Lavandero in the opening round and settling for a draw against fellow WFM Shania Mae Mendoza in the next.

Cebu’s representatives Rubin, Lavandero, and Derotas, however, remain very much in the hunt with plenty of rounds left to play.

In the third round, Rubin squares off with Ordizo, Lavandero faces WIM Ruelle Canino, while Derotas takes on Padilla as they look to bounce back and climb the standings.

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