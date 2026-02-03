Drug surrenderee burns mother’s house in Olango

A fireman inspects the scene of the burned house in Barangay San Vicente, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, following a fire allegedly started by a drug surrenderee. Photo: Lapu-Lapu City BFP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 29-year-old drug surrenderee was arrested for allegedly setting his 48-year-old mother’s house on fire in Barangay San Vicente, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City on February 1, 2026.

Police Captain Edcel Petecio, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the suspect got angry at his mother, based on the investigation.

READ: Early morning fire burns down 12 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

“Sa imbestigasyon iyang giangkon tungod kay naglagot kuno siya sa iyang inahan. Pero daan na gyud ni siyang mag-halucinate nga naa kuno’y maghung-hong niya nga sunoga ang balay,” Petecio said.(Based on the investigation, he admitted that he did it because he was allegedly angry at his mother. However, he has already been experiencing hallucinations and claimed that voices were telling him to burn the house.)

READ: Frustrated in love, man allegedly sets fire that razed 19 homes in Mandaue

The suspect allegedly uploaded a video on social media showing his mother’s house on fire.

Authorities said the house, which was made of light materials, was completely burned.

Police also revealed that this was not the first time the suspect attempted to burn his mother’s house.

Last month, the suspect reportedly tried to set the house on fire while his live-in partner and their child were inside. Fortunately, the fire was immediately put out and no one was hurt.

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