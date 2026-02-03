Cesafi basketball: CIT-U stuns SHS-AdC, advances to U12 finals

The Baby Wildcats of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University huddle up. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) pulled off a huge upset as the Baby Wildcats outlasted Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 40-38, to barge into the finals of the Cesafi Season 25 Under-12 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The third-seeded Baby Wildcats overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the Magis Eagles, finishing the job in a nerve-wracking do-or-die semifinal that went down to the final seconds.

It was a tightly contested affair from start to finish, with both teams trading leads and getting caught in several deadlocks that kept the crowd on edge.

Tied with only 1:10 left to play

CIT-U appeared to be in control early in the fourth quarter, opening up an eight-point cushion at 36-28.

But SHS-AdC mounted a late rally behind Carl Calooy, who scored six straight points, while Rhil Kaizer Lanuza added a floater to tie the game at 38-all with 1:10 remaining.

Instead of folding under pressure, the Baby Wildcats stayed composed.

Kentrick Khor delivered a pinpoint pass to a wide-open Kyle Aripal, who calmly finished an easy layup to put CIT-U back on top, 40-38, with 28.8 seconds left.

Read also: UV narrowly escapes USPF to book finals berth in Cesafi 15U tilt

Last chance to block the Baby Wildcats’ upset victory

SHS-AdC still had its chances. Kirby Collado missed a potential game-tying layup, and Zach Igay was fouled on the ensuing scramble. CIT-U committed two costly turnovers, briefly giving the Magis Eagles renewed hope.

Calooy attacked the basket but missed, while Collado grabbed the offensive rebound only to miss again. SHS-AdC was forced to foul Rowie Lagcao, who went to the line with seven seconds remaining.

Play was briefly halted due to a technical issue with the electronic scoreboard.

Lagcao missed both free throws, allowing the Magis Eagles one final opportunity to force overtime or steal the win. However, Igay’s pass slipped through the hands of Matthew Delamide, sealing CIT-U’s upset victory.

Luis Tuguib led the Baby Wildcats with 10 points, while Lagcao added eight and Aripal chipped in six. Calooy paced SHS-AdC with a game-high 13 points, with Luka Go and Collado scoring six apiece.

CIT-U will take on defending champions Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in the finals.

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