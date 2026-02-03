STAI’s Lyle Rosales makes history with twin titles in 3rd SUGBU Sinulog Open

Lyle Rosales (middle) is flanked by SUGBU officials during the awarding ceremony. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve-year-old bowling prodigy Lyle Yelo “Wonderboy” Rosales of Sugarbowl Tenpin Association Inc. (STAI) carved out a historic feat in his young career after clinching two titles in the recently concluded 3rd Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Sinulog Open Championships at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

The Bacolod City native capped his remarkable run by ruling the mixed open masters, where he defied the odds and outshone seasoned veterans and national team members in the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF)-sanctioned national tournament.

Rosales earlier captured the mixed classified masters crown, setting the stage for an even bigger statement in the open division.

READ: Dolosa ends Cebuano streak in SUGBU Open mixed classified division

In the stepladder finals, the natural two-hander stunned Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association (SLETBA) bet Aldric Bathan, rolling 222 pinfalls to Bathan’s 198 to secure the championship.

Bathan, 18, a multi-titled member of the Philippine junior bowling team, matched Rosales shot for shot in a highly competitive finale that underscored the youngster’s poise beyond his years.

Rosales earned a direct berth to the stepladder finals after topping the 10-game qualifying round with 2,287 pinfalls. Bathan finished second with 2,231, followed by SUGBU-Abia Law’s Joma Avila with 2,214.

Bathan had to go through Avila, last year’s rookie champion, in the semifinals, edging him 199–193 to advance to the title match.

SLETBA’s Luis Barredo placed fourth with 2,129 pinfalls, while SUGBU-Bowler X’s Aui Padawan rounded out the top five with 2,091. Former champion Andrey Barbosa, a fellow Ilonggo, ended up sixth with 2,088 as the seeded qualifier.

READ: Custodio wins Sletba Open; Villarosa, Ocampo prevail

Rosales’ rare double-title feat drew praise and pledges of support from the bowling community.

“It’s a feat that only a few have attained. He’s fun to watch, full of adrenaline. Every shot is heart-stopping,” said SUGBU president and tournament organizer Edgar Alqueza.

“This boy will be going places and may someday carry the Philippine flag.”

Alqueza described the tournament as “history in the making,” noting that Rosales dominated the lanes against elite competition that included 17th World Cup champion Krizziah Tabora Macatula.

In the mixed rookie masters division, Tony Torres emerged as champion after defeating top-seeded Kevin Mirasol of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA) in their stepladder championship match, 188–173.

The 3rd SUGBU Sinulog Open Championships drew 130 bowlers, with 75 participants coming from outside Cebu. Alqueza said preparations are already underway for a bigger and grander edition in 2027.

“Again, my sincere thanks to diamond sponsors BowlerX, represented by Mark and Flor Hodgkinson, and Ronie Vinluan, CEO of Rojun Agro Devt Corp. We also thank our gold, silver, and bronze sponsors,” Alqueza said.

“A bigger and grander SUGBU Cup is in the offing.”

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