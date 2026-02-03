Undermining PH, backing China in WPS is treason – PCG

MARITIME ISSUES. Philippine Coast Guard Commodore and spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Jay Tarriela, speaks to guests at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City in this photo taken on June 7, 2025. Tarriela on Tuesday (Feb. 3, 2026) said Filipinos who support China’s claims and undermine the Philippines’ position in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) are guilty of treason. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday said supporting China’s claims in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) while undermining the Philippines’ claims is “treason.”

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, issued the statement following debates between elected officials on the WPS and “crude” remarks made by the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

“The instability and rising tension of the South China Sea is rooted in the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) interest and greed,” Tarriela said.

He noted that the situation in the South China Sea (SCS) and the WPS “will not unfold according to the People’s Republic of China’s propaganda playbook and bullying tactics.”

READ: Senators: Probe alleged Chinese embassy attacks on PH execs

“Each infringement and provocation by Beijing in the WPS will be exposed to the international community to show how they disrupt the regional stability and blatantly violate the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and international law,” Tarriela said.

He assured the public that the government will continue to uphold the country’s sovereign territory.

“The Philippines will not be swayed by China because President (Ferdinand) Bongbong Marcos (Jr.) will never surrender a square inch of our territory to any foreign power, and we will not yield!” he said.

On Monday, Senators Francis Pangilinan and Rodante Marcoleta argued over the coordinates of the WPS, particularly the Philippines’ 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone (EEZ) that was defined based on the 2016 arbitral ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

READ: China CG, militia harass PH fishing vessels; 3 injured

Marcoleta claimed “there has not been any specific computation or coordinates of the WPS.”

However, Pangilinan highlighted the 2016 arbitral ruling that stated the Philippines has rights over around 500,000 square kilometers of the SCS.

The same ruling also rejected China’s nine-dash line claim that covered a significant part of the WPS. (PNA)

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