LIST: Class suspensions in Visayas due to #Basyang
[UPDATED] CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several areas in the Visayas have suspended in-person classes for Wednesday, February 4, and for Thursday, February 5, as the region braces for Tropical Depression Basyang.
As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 4, the following localities have cancelled classes to give students and teachers time to prepare for the incoming bad weather.
- Danao City, Cebu: All levels, both public and private, until further notice
- Carmen, Cebu: All levels, both public and private
- Catmon, Cebu: All levels, both public and private
- Cordova, Cebu: All levels, both public and private
- Compostela, Cebu: All levels, both public and private
- Amlan, Negros Oriental: All levels, both public and private. Shift to alternative delivery modes
- Kananga, Leyte: All levels, both public and private
- Maribojoc, Bohol: All levels, both public and private (Effective Thursday, February 5)
READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES
READ: LPA likely to turn into tropical depression, threatens Central Visayas
Basyang, the second tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2026, was last spotted 1,075 kilometers East of Northeastern Mindanao.
It packs wind with speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph), and gustiness reaching up to 70 kph.
Storm traverses Visayas, Mindanao
Latest forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that the tropical depression may traverse across portions of Mindanao and the Visayas.
These include Cebu and neighboring provinces such as Bohol, Leyte, and Negros Oriental.
It is expected to make landfall over the Caraga (Region 13) area this Thursday afternoon or evening, February 5.
“Basyang will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow evening or Thursday early morning. Further intensification prior to its landfall is not ruled out,” Pagasa stated.
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